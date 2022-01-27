Amendment placates most foes of vaccine mandate exemption bill in Nebraska Legislature

The measure, as introduced, would allow employees to be exempted from a vaccine mandate by filling out a state-produced form and declaring that they were refusing the vaccine because of their "strong moral, ethical or philosophical belief or conviction."

Earlier Thursday, Hansen introduced an amendment that would make several changes in response to various concerns raised over the last three weeks.

The amendment would cover virtually all employers, not just those with 20 or more employees. It would apply only to the COVID-19 vaccine, not all vaccine mandates. It would provide for medical exemptions, with a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.

And it would require that employers provide exemptions to people who declare on a state form that the vaccine conflicts with their "sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance."

Hansen said the amendment's language about religious belief, unlike the broader language of the original bill, matches federal law. Under both versions, he noted, employers could require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment.