Amy Coney Barrett appears to be cruising toward confirmation as questioning continues

Democrats pressed Barrett time and again for her views on the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, abortion and other high-profile issues — questions that Barrett largely opted not to answer in the name of judicial impartiality. Midlands Republicans on the committee defended Barrett’s non-answers, with Sasse casting the situation in terms of baseball, umpires and fair play.

He said Republicans and Democrats should come together and agree about the role of judges in the American system.

“It is a limited role. It is not a role to right all wrongs in society. It is not a role to be a policy advocate,” Sasse said. “And I think you’ve comported yourself extraordinarily well over the last three days as you’ve been repeatedly asked to be an umpire who prejudges certain cases and it isn’t your job to do that.”

Sasse and Republican colleagues indulged in light-hearted sports ribbing at one point. While describing his analogy about judges and baseball umpires, Sasse took a swipe at the Houston Astros as “miserable cheaters.” That brought protests from the two Republican senators from Texas who serve on the committee.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he was tempted to raise a formal objection to Sasse’s “unjustified broadside” against the Astros.