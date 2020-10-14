Amy Coney Barrett appears to be cruising toward confirmation as questioning continues

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., had Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett walk through approaches to interpreting the Constitution, including her favored school of thought, known as originalism.
“Originalism means that you treat the Constitution as law because it commits these texts to writing,” Barrett said during the first round of Senate Judiciary Committee questions on Tuesday. “And in interpreting that law, you interpret it in accord with the meaning that people would have understood it to have at the time that it was ratified.”
Sasse, a big fan of Barrett, later issued a press release declaring that the judge had delivered nothing short of an “Originalism Master Class.”
During the second round of questions Wednesday, however, Barrett had a rocky moment when Sasse brought up the Bill of Rights and asked her to name the five freedoms listed in the First Amendment.
“Speech, religion, press, assembly,” Barrett said before pausing and starting over. “Speech, press, religion, assembly — I don’t know, what am I missing?”
“Redress, or protest,” Sasse offered helpfully.
Still, Barrett appears to be cruising toward confirmation after completing two days of Q & A with committee members, including three Republican senators from Iowa and Nebraska.
Democrats pressed Barrett time and again for her views on the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, abortion and other high-profile issues — questions that Barrett largely opted not to answer in the name of judicial impartiality. Midlands Republicans on the committee defended Barrett’s non-answers, with Sasse casting the situation in terms of baseball, umpires and fair play.
He said Republicans and Democrats should come together and agree about the role of judges in the American system.
“It is a limited role. It is not a role to right all wrongs in society. It is not a role to be a policy advocate,” Sasse said. “And I think you’ve comported yourself extraordinarily well over the last three days as you’ve been repeatedly asked to be an umpire who prejudges certain cases and it isn’t your job to do that.”
Sasse and Republican colleagues indulged in light-hearted sports ribbing at one point. While describing his analogy about judges and baseball umpires, Sasse took a swipe at the Houston Astros as “miserable cheaters.” That brought protests from the two Republican senators from Texas who serve on the committee.
Sen. Ted Cruz said he was tempted to raise a formal objection to Sasse’s “unjustified broadside” against the Astros.
“I decided not to when I came to the realization that Nebraska lacks a professional baseball team and at times doesn’t always have a winning football team either,” Cruz said. “And so I view it more as a plea for help than a substantive point.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also asked Barrett about her approach to deciding cases, including the role of legislative history in judging statutes. He also urged her to keep an open mind about allowing cameras in the Supreme Court, a cause of particular interest to him.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, facing a tough reelection fight against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, used some of her time Tuesday to ask questions touching on Obama-era federal water regulations and waivers to federal ethanol mandates.
On Wednesday, Ernst said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and that Barrett’s opponents claim she’s not fit to replace Ginsburg simply because she differs in her judicial philosophy.
“The way I see it, you’re both trailblazers,” Ernst said.
