Armed with data, Nebraska lawmakers will grapple with nation's most overcrowded prisons

The compromise also required an engineering study of the penitentiary to assess its useful life. Corrections contracted with the Omaha-based DLR Group for design and work identifying a site for the new facility, work that is underway.

Frakes expects the engineering study to be finished by late February, while the Legislature is still in session, and the master facilities plan to wrap up by late summer 2022, months after senators return to their districts.

Would the Legislature approve the specifics of a new prison without that updated master plan in hand?

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told The World-Herald he’d like to have all the data necessary to know what to build before making such a decision with “major tax dollars.”

“I believe we can sequester the money right now and honor the (budget) request — because something needs to be done, I think we all understand that,” he said. “What that something is, is to be determined.”

Bob Houston, who’s now a faculty member at University of Nebraska at Omaha, worked for the Corrections Department for 39 years and was prisons director when he proposed the original 2014 master plan.