As cash keeps flowing in, campaign spending in Nebraska's 2nd District more than doubles last cycle

WASHINGTON — The campaign cash just keeps flowing in the congressional race in Nebraska’s 2nd District, with combined spending by both candidates and outside groups now above $19 million — more than double last cycle.

There’s clearly no shortage of political money in the system at this point, said Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and there’s a simple reason so much of it is coming to Omaha.

“They’re moving their money here because we’re competitive,” he said.

The tight contest is a rematch between incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman, who fell just a couple percentage points short in the 2018 race.

What’s different this year is a big jump in spending.

Recent Federal Election Commission reports show that the Bacon campaign had spent about $2.7 million by mid-October, compared with about $3.7 million by Eastman’s campaign.

That’s an increase of more than a million bucks from what the two campaigns laid out last time.