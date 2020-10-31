As cash keeps flowing in, campaign spending in Nebraska's 2nd District more than doubles last cycle

WASHINGTON — The campaign cash just keeps flowing in the congressional race in Nebraska’s 2nd District, with combined spending by both candidates and outside groups now above $19 million — more than double last cycle.
There’s clearly no shortage of political money in the system at this point, said Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and there’s a simple reason so much of it is coming to Omaha.
“They’re moving their money here because we’re competitive,” he said.
The tight contest is a rematch between incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman, who fell just a couple percentage points short in the 2018 race.
What’s different this year is a big jump in spending.
Recent Federal Election Commission reports show that the Bacon campaign had spent about $2.7 million by mid-October, compared with about $3.7 million by Eastman’s campaign.
That’s an increase of more than a million bucks from what the two campaigns laid out last time.
But the bigger bump is in spending by outside groups, which have tossed in more than $13 million thus far. That compares with about $2.5 million in outside spending in 2018.
It all tracks national trends — the 2020 elections will be the most expensive in history, with a total cost approaching $14 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Part of that represents Americans being more willing to support candidates running in other states.
Consider that Eastman raised significantly more money in the third quarter of this cycle than Bacon, fueled in part by donors from outside Nebraska, in places such as New York and California.
Bacon has criticized Eastman for drawing so much financial support from the coasts.
Eastman has criticized Bacon for accepting donations from corporate political action committees and groups that do not disclose their donors.
A couple of weeks ago, she participated in a virtual fundraiser devoted to supporting left-leaning candidates in swing districts.
As the candidates talked about how policies such as boosting the minimum wage play well even in politically balanced swing districts, Eastman also noted the power of focusing on campaign finance issues.
“I find that the No. 1 way to convert undecided voters is by talking about rejecting corporate PAC money,” she said. “Hands down, it’s the thing that resonates with people the most.”
The biggest outside spenders in the 2nd District are national Republican and Democratic Party organizations and their affiliates. They have sent millions to the district this year.
In total, Eastman has benefited from more than $5.6 million in outside spending.
Among the various groups backing her are liberal organizations such as Justice Democrats, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and the Medicare For All PAC.
Bacon campaign spokesman Kyle Clark said those reflect Eastman’s ideological leanings.
“All you need to determine where Kara Eastman’s policies lie is to look at who’s spending money in the district on her behalf,” he said.
Outside groups have spent more than $7.4 million to boost Bacon. Among those backing the congressman are the American Bankers Association and the National Rifle Association.
The Ending Spending Action Fund, created by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, has also put more than $600,000 into the race on Bacon’s behalf. Ricketts’ son Pete is Nebraska’s Republican governor.
In a tweet, Eastman noted the Ricketts spending and included a link to donate to her own campaign.
“If you don’t think multi-millionaires and billionaires should be able to BUY elections, support our people powered campaign here,” she wrote.
Our best staff images of October 2020
Guard
President Trump Visits
Snow
Jump
Ready
Cold
Opposite Worlds
Eye on Ball
Spooky Vote
Colorful Run
High school first day
Cheer
Softball Champs 1
Softball Champs 2
Drum
Stiff Arm
Pumpkin Paint
Renovate
Nature Color
Build
Enter
Harvest
Jump
Roses
Friday Night Lights
Vice President
Touchdown
Pet Parade
First Day Back
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.