As Democrats continue making gains, Nebraska's 2nd District shifts to 'toss up' rating

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings are threatening to drag Republican House candidates down with him — and Omaha’s incumbent congressman Rep. Don Bacon is no exception.

That’s the assessment of election forecaster David Wasserman with the Cook Political Report.

“President Trump's abysmal polling since the pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes,” Wasserman wrote Friday. “We may be approaching the point at which dozens of House Republicans will need to decide whether to cut the president loose and run on a ‘check and balance’ message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats moving too far left under a potential Biden administration.”

Wasserman offered his analysis while announcing changes in their ratings of 20 House races — all in favor of Democrats. That included a shift of Nebraska’s 2nd District from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up.”

In that contest, Bacon faces a rematch against Democratic challenger Kara Eastman. Bacon prevailed over Eastman in 2018, winning reelection by about two percentage points.

Randall Adkins, political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said Democrats should be competitive in the 2nd District when the national environment favors them — and that certainly seems to be the case now.

“I think this is shaping up to be a good year for Democrats,” Adkins said.

He cited some reasons why Democrats can feel optimistic: Trump’s low ratings, the struggling economy and a pandemic that is spreading rapidly even as the administration sends mixed messages.