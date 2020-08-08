As lawmakers continue to spar, second round of pandemic relief remains in limbo

Scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine that will help stop the spread of the coronavirus and protect the most vulnerable. But many Americans have indicated they won’t take the vaccine. Some have even expressed concern that the government might try to mandate vaccinations.

During a telephone town hall last week, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., was asked whether he would support military-enforced mandatory vaccinations. The retired Air Force brigadier general said he would not, but he also talked about the importance of people getting the vaccinations.

“As a military guy, I have had every vaccine you could possibly get,” Bacon said. “I’ve been through the line where you’re getting shot in both arms and I think it has contributed to good health.”

He said “there’s always some risk” but that the greater risk would be in people not being vaccinated against the virus.

“I hope we can produce a vaccine for COVID-19, and I’ll volunteer to take it when my time is right,” Bacon said, referring to the fact that he’s not among the most vulnerable who should get priority.

