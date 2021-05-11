Attorney general questions bill to allow permitless concealed carry in most Nebraska counties

Brewer had argued that LB 236 would enhance local control. But the attorney general's opinion said the Legislature can only delegate matters to local governments that are local in scope.

The opinion said the line between state and local matters has not been clearly established. However, in this case, the attorney general pointed to a previous opinion supporting the state's right to preempt local concealed handgun ordinances that were stricter than state law.

"We think that a court would likely conclude that the regulation of concealed handguns under the Concealed Handgun Permit Act's shall-issue statutory scheme is a matter of statewide concern," Peterson said.

In addition, the attorney general said that LB 236 would not provide "adequate, sufficient and definite statutory standards" for county boards to consider before adopting an ordinance allowing permitless concealed carry.

The committee amendment would require that boards seek the "advice and counsel" from the county sheriff before proceeding. The attorney general's opinion described that requirement as vague and lacking a uniform standard on which sheriffs should base their input. The opinion also said the bill could allow county boards to create exemptions to a criminal offense, namely carrying a concealed weapon.