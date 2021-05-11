Attorney general questions bill to allow permitless concealed carry in most Nebraska counties

LINCOLN — A bill to make permitless carry of concealed weapons possible across most of Nebraska raises "significant constitutional concerns," according to an opinion issued by Attorney General Doug Peterson's office on Monday.
The opinion said Legislative Bill 236 would improperly delegate state authority to the counties and would do so without adequate standards to guide county boards, both of which appear to violate the Nebraska Constitution.
In the wake of the opinion, State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who introduced the bill, was scrambling to decide how to proceed. The measure had been expected to be up for debate this week.
He said Tuesday that he could proceed with the bill as is, amend it to allow concealed carry statewide without a permit or replace the current contents of the bill with portions of three less controversial measures relating to concealed carry.
As introduced, LB 236 would give counties the power to authorize carrying of concealed firearms without a permit or training requirements. Currently, gun owners must obtain a state permit and pass a firearm course before they can legally carry a concealed gun.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which Brewer chairs, amended the bill to bar the state's two most populous counties, Douglas and Lancaster, from going permitless.
Brewer had argued that LB 236 would enhance local control. But the attorney general's opinion said the Legislature can only delegate matters to local governments that are local in scope.
The opinion said the line between state and local matters has not been clearly established. However, in this case, the attorney general pointed to a previous opinion supporting the state's right to preempt local concealed handgun ordinances that were stricter than state law.
"We think that a court would likely conclude that the regulation of concealed handguns under the Concealed Handgun Permit Act's shall-issue statutory scheme is a matter of statewide concern," Peterson said.
In addition, the attorney general said that LB 236 would not provide "adequate, sufficient and definite statutory standards" for county boards to consider before adopting an ordinance allowing permitless concealed carry.
The committee amendment would require that boards seek the "advice and counsel" from the county sheriff before proceeding. The attorney general's opinion described that requirement as vague and lacking a uniform standard on which sheriffs should base their input. The opinion also said the bill could allow county boards to create exemptions to a criminal offense, namely carrying a concealed weapon.
The attorney general noted that one way to address constitutional concerns would be to do away with concealed carry permits statewide.
Brewer said that is one option he is considering, although it could make the bill more difficult politically. Another option would be to forge ahead with the existing bill, although that raises the risk that, even if it passes, it could be ruled unconstitutional later. The third possibility would be to ditch any major changes in concealed carry law and make some smaller tweaks instead.
So-called "constitutional" or permitless carry is allowed in about 18 states, including Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming and South Dakota, according to the opinion.
