Attorneys question whether Nebraska AG has power to demand Big Ten records

Even if the Big Ten has violated state law by not registering in the state, Weber said, that could result in a fine but would not require the conference to give up documents on internal decision-making.

State law also notes that an out-of-state corporation may do various things in the state without a certificate of authority. Those include settling legal disputes, holding meetings, maintaining bank accounts and numerous other activities.

Jonathan Grob, a tax and corporate attorney in Omaha, said the attorney general’s position in requesting documents is legitimate with regard to Nebraska nonprofits and the public interest. But attempting to apply that to an out-of-state corporation, given the breadth of the request, “makes the success uncertain from a legal perspective,” Grob said.

Grob said he has seen similar letters in regard to financial improprieties of nonprofits, such as stealing from an organization or spending money inappropriately.

But the Big Ten hasn’t been accused of that, he said. He said he would expect the Big Ten to fight back on the jurisdiction issue and on whether the broad request is appropriate.