Audit raises more questions about embattled child welfare contractor in Omaha

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Doug Peterson would not comment Thursday on the status of the investigation.

According to the letter, the Auditor's Office decided against doing a full financial audit of St. Francis, given the many other investigations and reviews of the nonprofit. Those include an ongoing legislative investigation, a special report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare, and oversight by the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office.

No instances of drivers being told to bill for "no-show" trips were detailed in the auditor's letter.

However, the letter said that HHS passed on more than 1,500 copies of trip request forms from St. Francis to the auditors. None of the forms, which were for the two months studied, were completed. An example provided in the letter had blanks instead of mileage, driver clock-in and clock-out times and signatures of the adults who handed off and received the transported child.

Those forms differed substantially from the original records that auditors found when they visited the St. Francis office in Omaha, the letter said. At that visit, the auditors found boxes of the original trip request forms that were largely completed but missing signatures. They found these despite being told that some documents would likely be missing.