Audit raises more questions about embattled child welfare contractor in Omaha

LINCOLN — A limited state audit has raised more questions about the embattled, Kansas-based contractor that manages Omaha-area child welfare cases.
According to a newly released letter, the State Auditor's Office did a preliminary probe of the transportation services that St. Francis Ministries provided to children. The probe looked at just two months' worth of records — December 2020 and January 2021 — but uncovered numerous discrepancies.
Chief among them:
- St. Francis did not provide completed documentation for the trips to the State Department of Health and Human Services. The state agency forwarded the incomplete forms to the auditor without comment.
- The documents that were provided did not match records kept at the St. Francis office in Omaha, nor did the summary lists of trips provided to the auditors by HHS match the records kept by St. Francis.
- The incomplete documents made it impossible to attempt many mileage checks but the auditor noted questionable mileage on at least some trip records. In one case, the record showed a total of 66 miles traveled, but only 3 miles that involved transporting a child.
The audit letter, signed by Deputy Auditor Craig Kubicek, said the lack of documentation and incomplete documents meant the Auditor's Office could not verify whether St. Francis was properly providing and accounting for transportation services as required under its contract.
"While it is unclear whether transportation services documents were falsified or any attempted misrepresentation was afoot, both St. Francis and DHHS should have known that proper supporting documentation was not provided in response to the (auditor's) records request," the letter said.
In a response included with the audit letter, HHS officials said they have a process to review all payment requests from St. Francis that includes a monthly random sample of transactions and the supporting documentation.
The officials said they had "not seen the amount of issues" in their sampling as described by the auditor, but would work with St. Francis to ensure their transportation documentation is complete, accurate and readily available upon request.
HHS did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. A St. Francis official also did not offer a comment on the letter.
According to the letter, the probe was launched at the request of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, which wanted help analyzing St. Francis' transportation services records as part of an investigation.
The letter said that the investigation involved allegations that St. Francis had been misleading HHS about transportation services, including complaints that, "St. Francis directed drivers to bill for supposed 'no-show' trips during Christmas break, despite knowing there was no need to transport any children throughout that holiday interim."
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Doug Peterson would not comment Thursday on the status of the investigation.
According to the letter, the Auditor's Office decided against doing a full financial audit of St. Francis, given the many other investigations and reviews of the nonprofit. Those include an ongoing legislative investigation, a special report from the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare, and oversight by the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office.
No instances of drivers being told to bill for "no-show" trips were detailed in the auditor's letter.
However, the letter said that HHS passed on more than 1,500 copies of trip request forms from St. Francis to the auditors. None of the forms, which were for the two months studied, were completed. An example provided in the letter had blanks instead of mileage, driver clock-in and clock-out times and signatures of the adults who handed off and received the transported child.
Those forms differed substantially from the original records that auditors found when they visited the St. Francis office in Omaha, the letter said. At that visit, the auditors found boxes of the original trip request forms that were largely completed but missing signatures. They found these despite being told that some documents would likely be missing.
According to the letter, St. Francis staff told the auditors that trip request forms were not the primary means used to track transportation services. However, the letter said, "no alternative trip documentation or summaries were offered."
Controversy and concern about St. Francis began as soon as HHS officials announced plans to contract with the nonprofit to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
St. Francis won the $197 million, five-year contract by offering to do the job for 60% of the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based contractor that had managed area child welfare cases for almost a decade. The original contract was signed in July 2019.
But Nebraska ended up signing a new emergency contract with St. Francis in late January that erased the cost difference with PromiseShip. HHS officials signed the contract after St. Francis' interim CEO William Clark said the nonprofit would run out of money to operate unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.
The 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, a month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited out of office. State officials have not said what they plan to do after that. Under state law, the contract could be extended for another year.
