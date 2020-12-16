Auditor alleges lax oversight over COVID relief payments by Nebraska Labor Department

A Labor Department spokeswoman on Wednesday said the agency disagreed with many of the letter's conclusions and believes that the department followed all federal rules governing the multiple pandemic unemployment programs.

Grace Johnson, the spokeswoman, said that only one "minor" problem was uncovered in a recent review of Nebraska's work by the U.S. Department of Labor. She added that the state agency had recently added 50 additional contactors to its fraud detection team, to track down any improper payments.

In its official response to the audit letter, the department said it faced an unprecedented deluge of unemployment claims after COVID-19 hit in March, as well as pressure to rush out checks. The department said it received over 110,000 regular unemployment insurance claims in March and April, more than twice the amount of the previous two years.

"Multiple new federal programs were implemented within a matter of weeks from enactment, and several emergency changes were made to existing state law," the agency said. "The majority of the new programs were retroactive, with guidance changing regularly."