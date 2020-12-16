Auditor alleges lax oversight over COVID relief payments by Nebraska Labor Department

LINCOLN — The state auditor has alleged that a lack of oversight over millions of dollars of unemployment checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed improper overpayments, checks sent to prison inmates and some cases of identity theft.
The auditor, in a 27-page letter, said the Nebraska Department of Labor, among other things, didn't properly check whether applicants were eligible for special payments intended for those who lost jobs or hours because of the coronavirus, or whether recipients were overpaid.
The agency estimating that perhaps 66% of all payments had problems or were in error and, in a random sampling of some cases, identified more than $600,000 in questionable payments.
The result, according to the auditor, is that it cannot verify the accuracy of the nearly $800 million unemployment benefits issued by the state during the fiscal year ending July 1. The auditor stated that the report was being forwarded for review for possible criminal prosecution.
"We recommend the department implement procedures to prevent fraudulent or improper (unemployment) benefit claims from being paid," concluded the letter, signed by Kris Kucera, audit manager with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office.
A Labor Department spokeswoman on Wednesday said the agency disagreed with many of the letter's conclusions and believes that the department followed all federal rules governing the multiple pandemic unemployment programs.
Grace Johnson, the spokeswoman, said that only one "minor" problem was uncovered in a recent review of Nebraska's work by the U.S. Department of Labor. She added that the state agency had recently added 50 additional contactors to its fraud detection team, to track down any improper payments.
In its official response to the audit letter, the department said it faced an unprecedented deluge of unemployment claims after COVID-19 hit in March, as well as pressure to rush out checks. The department said it received over 110,000 regular unemployment insurance claims in March and April, more than twice the amount of the previous two years.
"Multiple new federal programs were implemented within a matter of weeks from enactment, and several emergency changes were made to existing state law," the agency said. "The majority of the new programs were retroactive, with guidance changing regularly."
"The unemployment insurance program played a vital role of supporting economic stabilization in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was critical to the stability of the Nebraska economy to ensure payment was made timely," the labor department said.
Several other states reported problems with fraudulent claims and other issues.
A request for comment from Gov. Pete Ricketts was not immediately returned Wednesday. Ricketts has, in the past, praised the department for processing the tsunami of unemployment claims. Again on Wednesday — before the World-Herald learning of the critical audit letter — he praised the work of Albin and his department to avoid delays in issuing checks.
To handle the crush of applications, the Labor Department shifted workers, expanded hours and hired outside contractors to take phone calls and process applications.
Ricketts also waived some pre-COVID requirements to get unemployment checks, including making workers wait a week before getting payments and requiring recipients to search for work. In addition, employers were not charged for benefits paid to people whose unemployment was caused by the coronavirus.
But the audit letter said that some important verification work also fell by the wayside during the COVID crush. Included was a "cross match" wage survey that could identify whether a worker had been paid while on unemployment, and if that pay reduced their benefit. At the direction of federal labor officials, states were also allowed to discontinue their Benefit Accuracy Measurement (BAM) surveys, which the audit letter said left Nebraska "with little to no effective controls to identify fraudulent payments."
The State Labor Department disagreed that those surveys were intended to prevent improper payments or fraud, and said the wage cross-match program has been restarted and will review all claims in 2020.
Among the specific problems cited in the audit letter:
>> Six inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center were improperly sent $33,000 in regular unemployment checks and the special, $600-a-week COVID-19 relief called pandemic unemployment assistance. Inmates, because they are not eligible to work, are not eligible for unemployment.
>> Auditors randomly checked 36 state employees, and found that 20 had been improperly paid $116,000 in unemployment benefits. Those employees did not report all of their income to the state, which the labor department failed to detect, the audit letter stated.
>> An apparently fraudulent claim was filed using the name of an employee of the State Auditor's Office, who had not lost her job. Despite being notified by the auditors that the claim was fraudulent, the Labor Department went ahead and issued a debit card to her to claim unemployment benefits. Other instances of possible identify theft were also identified.
