Auditor cites $21 billion in errors, puts rare disclaimer on Nebraska's financial report

The letter listed 52 errors affecting more than $21 billion. The errors included such problems as reversing entries affecting $9 million worth of securities lending and making entry errors and leaving out entries that affected nearly $42 million in the accounts receivable analysis.

But the letter said the total was "particularly concerning" because the auditors only checked a sample of transactions. That means the actual number of errors likely was higher.

"The financial statements were not accurate and were not prepared in accordance with governmental accounting standards," the letter said.

DAS spokesman Eric Maher emphasized that all of the errors involved problems with reporting, not the spending of tax dollars. He said all the errors were all corrected before the financial report was submitted.

"State accounting’s highest priority in 2020 was supporting Nebraskans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which included processing over $900 million in federal relief aid to Nebraskans in need," he said.