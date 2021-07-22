Audits of Nebraska Environmental Trust urge better recordkeeping, more grant project site visits

Randy Moody, a member of the Friends of the Environmental Trust, said after Thursday’s meeting that it was a “positive” that the trust board is looking at its rules and procedures but questioned whether the state reports were designed to “find someone to blame” for recent problems.

The board will meet next on Aug. 3. Renewing the contract of Brohman, who’s been executive director since 2006, will be among the items discussed.

Brohman said that because of COVID-19, site visits were not conducted at every completed project last year. But the trust requires quarterly reports on projects and checks invoices and photographs to ensure that projects are completed, he added.

The audit, citing a 2007 attorney general’s opinion, said the trust could only transfer “investment income” from its endowment fund, which amounted to about $70,000 of the $700,000 that had been transferred recently to be used for more environmental grants. Brohman said the trust was aware only of a 2005 AG’s opinion, which had allowed the use of investment income and capital gains. He said the money, which has not been granted out, will be transferred back.