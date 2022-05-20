Automatic recount likely in northwest Omaha legislative race

The race for a northwest Omaha legislative district appears headed to an automatic recount.

District 18, which encompasses Bennington and portions of northwest Omaha, saw three candidates vying to advance to the general election: Michael Young, Christy Armendariz and Clarice Jackson. The top two advance to the general in November.

According to a final vote count released by the Douglas County Election Commission Friday, Young and Armendariz appear poised to face off in November. Young came out on top with 2,498 primary votes. Armendariz was a close second with 2,379.

But Jackson finished with 2,358 votes — only 21 fewer than Armendariz. The slim margin between Armendariz and Jackson will likely trigger an automatic recount, so long as the numbers hold when vote totals are certified by the State Canvassing Board.

A recount is required by state law when the difference between two candidates is less than 1% of the total votes received by the frontrunner. In this case, 1% of Young's total votes is 25, placing the race in recount territory.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who finished third in the competitive GOP primary for governor, has represented District 18 since 2015. He is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Lindstrom threw his support behind Armendariz, while Jackson touted endorsements from prominent Republicans including Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon. Young is endorsed by the Nebraska State Educator's Association, the Sierra Club and various local labor unions.

Both Armendariz and Jackson are registered Republicans, while Young is a registered Democrat.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.