Axne-Young Iowa rematch a different House race with Donald Trump on ballot

Young ultimately voted to repeal the ACA and in support of the amended Republican replacement, which did not garner enough support. Axne and Democrats say that vote to repeal, when Republicans knew that they couldn’t replace the ACA, raises questions about whether Iowans can trust Young on health care.

“Everybody in Iowa supports protecting those with preexisting conditions, to see that they’re not denied coverage or discriminated against on price, whether it’s at the federal or state level,” Young said.

The candidates agreed on the need to invest in broadband for rural areas and poorer parts of cities. They also agreed on the need to improve trade for Iowa’s agricultural producers.

Axne said Iowa farmers need more certainty on trade than Trump or the GOP provide. It’s hard to plan, plant and invest when markets can evaporate on a person’s whim, she said.

It’s “too much to ask” farmers to pay the price for years of imbalanced trade with China. She said that’s why she has pushed Pelosi to make sure that farmers have aid to offset their losses.

Young said he would like to see the U.S. and its allies adopt more of the bilateral trade agreements the president prefers, and do so quickly. He called trade the rural economy’s “lifeblood.”