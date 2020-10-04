Axne-Young Iowa rematch a different House race with Donald Trump on ballot

The 2020 contenders to represent Council Bluffs, Des Moines and rural southwest Iowa in the U.S. House are the same two candidates who competed in 2018.
But two key factors make this race different: First-term Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne has a voting record, and former Republican Rep. David Young has President Donald Trump on the ballot.
Axne said Iowans appreciate the work she’s doing on flood recovery, rural economic development, rural hospital payments and telemedicine, as well as agriculture and biofuels.
She said voters feel the negative impact of the Trump administration on their bottom line, from his trade wars with their customers to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Rural America has been left behind,” she said after a roundtable in Council Bluffs about broadband access. “Rural America is as important as urban America. We need to help people connect the dots.”
Young said Iowans, who were willing to give Axne a chance because she campaigned as a Main Street Democrat, won’t do it again because she’s voted with her party 95% of the time.
He said Iowans will remember his focus on listening to voters and protecting private enterprise and farms from government overreach, including his opposition to many virus-related shutdowns.
“This really comes down to leadership,” he said. “Cindy Axne is not leading on any specific issues. She says that she has the ear of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi. Not a lot is getting done.”
Young also described the president as a positive for his campaign, pointing to the 2016 race, when Young defeated Democrat Jim Mowrer with Trump on the ballot. Even in Polk County, which is home to Des Moines and Iowa’s largest pocket of Democrats, Mowrer won by fewer than 300 votes.
In 2018, Axne narrowly defeated Young by winning Polk County by 33,000 votes — and by cutting into Young’s rural margins of victory.
Axne, beyond protecting her urban and suburban flank, has spent much of her time out of session traveling to rural parts of the district.
Young calls or visits every county each month, he said.
Voters in Iowa’s politically split 3rd Congressional District will have to sort out whether Axne’s incumbency and record is an asset, and whether Young’s embrace of Trump helps his bid.
Two years ago, Axne was the upstart challenger to Young, said Karen Kedrowski of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. Now Axne is the incumbent.
“What we have this time is two people running on their records,” said Kedrowski, a professor of political science who studies congressional races.
Trump might be the race’s biggest X-factor, she said, noting that the president can excite and turn out his base but that he also motivates Democrats to turn out in large numbers.
New in 2020 is a pronounced gender gap in the presidential race in the state. While the race is essentially deadlocked, according to the Iowa Poll, conducted Sept. 14-17, Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads among women by 20 percentage points, and Trump leads among men by 21 points.
That gender gap could help Axne, Kedrowski said.
“As long as women are more likely to vote and comprise the majority of voters, Republicans are going to struggle,” she said. “That’s a built-in advantage to Democrats.”
Health care, as it was in 2018, remains the race’s top issue. Axne hammered Young and the GOP in 2018 for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having the votes to replace it.
This time, she emphasizes that Republican-proposed protections for people with preexisting conditions leave too much to chance and up to individual states. She prefers the ACA’s protections.
Young wants people to remember that he stood up to his party to make the Republican health care plan better in 2017. It briefly caused then-House Speaker Paul Ryan to pull his support of Young.
Young ultimately voted to repeal the ACA and in support of the amended Republican replacement, which did not garner enough support. Axne and Democrats say that vote to repeal, when Republicans knew that they couldn’t replace the ACA, raises questions about whether Iowans can trust Young on health care.
“Everybody in Iowa supports protecting those with preexisting conditions, to see that they’re not denied coverage or discriminated against on price, whether it’s at the federal or state level,” Young said.
The candidates agreed on the need to invest in broadband for rural areas and poorer parts of cities. They also agreed on the need to improve trade for Iowa’s agricultural producers.
Axne said Iowa farmers need more certainty on trade than Trump or the GOP provide. It’s hard to plan, plant and invest when markets can evaporate on a person’s whim, she said.
It’s “too much to ask” farmers to pay the price for years of imbalanced trade with China. She said that’s why she has pushed Pelosi to make sure that farmers have aid to offset their losses.
Young said he would like to see the U.S. and its allies adopt more of the bilateral trade agreements the president prefers, and do so quickly. He called trade the rural economy’s “lifeblood.”
He also said he wants to see a broader, more strategic approach in Asia, something akin to a new Trans-Pacific Partnership that would grow markets to compete with China.
Early voting starts Monday in Iowa. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Cindy Axne
Age: 55
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Representative, Iowa’s 3rd District, small-business owner
Home: West Des Moines
Public offices held: U.S. representative, 2019 to present
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Iowa; master’s of business administration, Kellogg School at Northwestern University
Family: Married, two children
Faith: Catholic
Website: cindyaxneforcongress.com
What is your top priority?
My top priority is protecting the success and well-being of Iowa families. I will fight to expand affordable and quality health care, get Iowans access to good-paying job, and work across the aisle — standing up to my own party if necessary — to make sure Washington is working for Iowa.
I believe we need to level the playing field by raising wages, expand access to high-quality education and opportunities for skills training and vocational programs, rebuild our infrastructure, close the digital divide, protect Iowa’s farmers, and hold government accountable to make sure it’s using taxpayer dollars efficiently.
David Young
Age: 52
Party: Republican
Occupation: Former U.S. representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District (2015-19), former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa (2006-13)
Home: Van Meter, Iowa
Public offices held: U.S. representative, 2015-19
Education: Bachelor of arts in English, Drake University
Family: Single
Faith: Nondenominational Christian
Website: YoungforIowa.com
What is your top priority?
I will lead in opening and strengthening the economy by keeping taxes low, ensuring regulations are in check, and bringing the manufacturing of essential lifesaving products we need during a crisis back home to America. I will work to ensure quality health care is affordable and accessible and always protect my fellow Iowans with preexisting conditions.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.