Backers, opponents of Nebraska voter ID petition aren't aware of any impersonation cases

Supporters of an effort that would require Nebraska voters to show photo ID at the polls say it’s necessary to ensure elections here “stay free and fair.”

Opponents frame it as an unnecessary requirement that would serve as a barrier to the ballot box, especially for people already at the margins of access.

Underlying opponents’ argument is that there doesn’t seem to be a single documented case of the presumed problem voter ID laws aim to address — Nebraska voters trying to impersonate other voters.

When The World-Herald asked a sponsor of the initiative, an opponent, a historian, a longtime state elections official, and two political scientists at state universities, none of them knew of an example of a Nebraska voter convicted of impersonating another voter.

Nor did they contend that voter fraud of any sort is widespread in Nebraska or the U.S., generally.

“The thing I can say about widespread voter fraud is: Both proponents and opponents of voter ID laws have looked really hard for evidence of widespread voter fraud, and neither side has found it,” said University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist Kevin Smith.

That’s not to say nothing illegal ever happens.