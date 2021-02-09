Backers say bill expanding Safe2Help hotline could avert school threats, save lives

Williams acknowledged that some might balk at the $900,000 annual cost of the hotline. But he argued that the cost is worthwhile to save lives. He said the hotline would serve any school, public or private, that wanted to participate and created a local threat assessment team.

The Douglas County hotline has gotten nearly 500 reports since its launch one year ago, said Ginny Gohr, the Boys Town hotline director. Those reports included at least four that involved a potential threat to a school. Adler said he was alerted to one of those threats by a call from the hotline in the middle of the night. The call allowed the district time to respond and avert violence.

Another 87 were reports about students who appeared suicidal and two were reports from teachers about potentially suicidal colleagues, Gohr. Other reports involved bullying, depression, drugs and even inappropriate behavior by teachers, she said.

Jolene Palmer, the Nebraska Department of Education school security expert, said the hotline idea originated in Colorado and has been used in 17 other states. Unlike those states, however, the Douglas County hotline has counselors, not law enforcement, getting reports. She said the vast majority of contacts have been handled without involving law enforcement.