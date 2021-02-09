Backers say bill expanding Safe2Help hotline could avert school threats, save lives

LINCOLN — The night 15-year-old Reid Adler took his life, he shared his intentions with at least six friends, according to his father, Mark Adler. All thought they had talked him into a better state of mind. None told an adult.
Adler, the Ralston Public Schools superintendent, believes the story might have ended differently if Douglas County's year-old Safe2HelpNE hotline had been available that dark day in 2016.
That's why he backed a proposal Tuesday to expand the hotline statewide. Passing Legislative Bill 322 would "make a difference" for other parents and students, he told members of the Education Committee.
The Douglas County hotline allows students, parents, teachers and members of the public to anonymously report concerns about students who are talking about harming themselves or other people. The reports can come in through phone calls, texts, emails or a mobile app.
Crisis counselors at Boys Town field the reports at any hour of the day or night and can offer help or resources on the spot to deescalate the crisis. They then reach out to the student or student's family and to local threat assessment teams connected with the schools. If need be, they call law enforcement.
State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who introduced the bill, said the idea is to promote school safety by addressing threats of potential violence. He said those threats can cover a broad range, including threats of school shootings, talk of suicide and reports of bullying.
Williams acknowledged that some might balk at the $900,000 annual cost of the hotline. But he argued that the cost is worthwhile to save lives. He said the hotline would serve any school, public or private, that wanted to participate and created a local threat assessment team.
The Douglas County hotline has gotten nearly 500 reports since its launch one year ago, said Ginny Gohr, the Boys Town hotline director. Those reports included at least four that involved a potential threat to a school. Adler said he was alerted to one of those threats by a call from the hotline in the middle of the night. The call allowed the district time to respond and avert violence.
Another 87 were reports about students who appeared suicidal and two were reports from teachers about potentially suicidal colleagues, Gohr. Other reports involved bullying, depression, drugs and even inappropriate behavior by teachers, she said.
Jolene Palmer, the Nebraska Department of Education school security expert, said the hotline idea originated in Colorado and has been used in 17 other states. Unlike those states, however, the Douglas County hotline has counselors, not law enforcement, getting reports. She said the vast majority of contacts have been handled without involving law enforcement.
Hotlines help, she said, because in 80% of cases, students considering violence share information or clues with others ahead of time. That was true in the 1999 shootings at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, which remains one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.
