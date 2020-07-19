Bacon backs liability shield for reopening businesses in next round of pandemic stimulus

WASHINGTON — One question confronting Congress as it crafts the next pandemic-related stimulus package is whether businesses can be sued over their handling of the coronavirus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has identified some form of liability shield as a top priority for his side as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The World-Herald that he agrees that it’s important given concerns among business owners — and even schools — that they will get hauled into court for reopening amid the virus.

“That will help open up our economy,” Bacon said of the liability shield.

But opponents of such a shield say it could mean more workers being forced back into situations where they are exposed to the virus with no legal recourse.

Bacon said standards should be mandated so that businesses and schools qualify for the shield only if they have reopened in a responsible way.

Also up for debate will be whether to extend the additional federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week. Bacon suggested that the two parties will find a compromise at a lower level because the current benefits are paying some people more to stay home than to work.