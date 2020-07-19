Bacon backs liability shield for reopening businesses in next round of pandemic stimulus

WASHINGTON — One question confronting Congress as it crafts the next pandemic-related stimulus package is whether businesses can be sued over their handling of the coronavirus.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has identified some form of liability shield as a top priority for his side as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The World-Herald that he agrees that it’s important given concerns among business owners — and even schools — that they will get hauled into court for reopening amid the virus.
“That will help open up our economy,” Bacon said of the liability shield.
But opponents of such a shield say it could mean more workers being forced back into situations where they are exposed to the virus with no legal recourse.
Bacon said standards should be mandated so that businesses and schools qualify for the shield only if they have reopened in a responsible way.
Also up for debate will be whether to extend the additional federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week. Bacon suggested that the two parties will find a compromise at a lower level because the current benefits are paying some people more to stay home than to work.
“There’s going to have to be some kind of adjustment on that because we can’t disincentivize people going back to work,” he said.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and therefore will be in the middle of negotiations over unemployment compensation, tax policy and other issues.
Grassley said the only thing that’s clear at this point is that McConnell really wants that liability shield — and he wants to keep the total package under $1 trillion.
“Absolutely nothing has been finalized,” he said. “I don’t even know whether there’s a beginning of a sheet of paper on it.”
Grassley said he is working with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on including proposals to help livestock producers and the ethanol industry, both of which have been suffering as a result of the pandemic.
In other news:
Election-year vacancies
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she has undergone chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.
The 87-year-old says she’s able to continue serving on the court, but the announcement renewed speculation about how Senate Republicans would handle any Supreme Court vacancy this year.
After all, they blocked then-President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 on the grounds that it was a presidential election year.
Grassley was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time and refused to hold a hearing on the nomination.
Asked about the issue Friday, the Iowa Republican said any decisions would have to be up to McConnell and current Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
“If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016 — that I wouldn’t have a hearing in a like situation,” he said.
Adding up the dollars
Democratic candidates across the country have been raking in impressive fundraising hauls.
That includes several Democrats running in eastern Nebraska and in Iowa. The robust fundraising has contributed to renewed optimism among Democrats that they can defeat Bacon and flip the Omaha-based 2nd District. Bacon noted that Election Day is still months away.
But one exception to the Democratic fundraising success is in the Nebraska Senate race.
Embattled nominee Chris Janicek reported just $7,500 in cash on hand at the end of the last quarter.
By comparison, incumbent Republican Sen. Ben Sasse had more than $2.5 million in cash on hand.
Janicek’s own party has sought to push him out of the race over sexually explicit comments he made about a staffer in a group text.
Sasse vs. Trump on Korea
Sasse criticized the Trump administration last week over reports that it’s considering a reduction in the U.S. military presence in South Korea.
“This kind of strategic incompetence is Jimmy Carter-level weak,” Sasse said in a statement. “Why is this so hard? We don’t have missile systems in South Korea as a welfare program; we have troops and munitions there to protect Americans. Our aim is to give the Chinese communist leadership and the nuclear nut tyrannizing his North Korean subjects something to think about before they mess with us.”
