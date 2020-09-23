Bacon, Eastman tussle over 2nd District House debates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman are set to debate at least five times between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18.

But the two candidates in the Omaha-based District 2 House race have spent days exchanging barbs on Twitter about the details of those debates, including the number, the timing and whether it's safe for crowds to attend.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Omaha Young Republicans took the debate about debates to the streets, protesting outside Eastman's main campaign office.

Their signs repeated Bacon's tweeted criticism that Eastman should “honor her word” and stop trying to change who can be in the audience for debates. They say her coronavirus concerns were present when she agreed to the debate schedule this summer.

“Cowardly Comrade Kara is using COVID as a convenient cover to avoid a live debate performance,” Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said.

Eastman, in tweets on Tuesday, urged Bacon to debate her "BEFORE people receive their ballots." The first early ballots will be mailed Monday to voters requesting them.