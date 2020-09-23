Bacon, Eastman tussle over 2nd District House debates

Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democratic challenger Kara Eastman are set to debate at least five times between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18.
But the two candidates in the Omaha-based District 2 House race have spent days exchanging barbs on Twitter about the details of those debates, including the number, the timing and whether it's safe for crowds to attend.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen Omaha Young Republicans took the debate about debates to the streets, protesting outside Eastman's main campaign office.
Their signs repeated Bacon's tweeted criticism that Eastman should “honor her word” and stop trying to change who can be in the audience for debates. They say her coronavirus concerns were present when she agreed to the debate schedule this summer.
“Cowardly Comrade Kara is using COVID as a convenient cover to avoid a live debate performance,” Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said.
Eastman, in tweets on Tuesday, urged Bacon to debate her "BEFORE people receive their ballots." The first early ballots will be mailed Monday to voters requesting them.
She said Bacon is “lying to you,” stating she and local media outlets "tried to get Don to debate in September, but he refused, stating he was too busy in DC to debate. Then, this past weekend, he spent several days in the district doing photo ops & playing golf."
The Douglas County Republican Party said Eastman should cancel her in-person political events if she’s so concerned about crowds, including a campaign event Saturday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with Biden's wife, Jill.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said voters won’t fall for Bacon and Nebraska Republicans using President Donald Trump’s tactic of distorting the truth. She said Eastman agreed to five debates.
The Bacon campaign shared a timeline that said Eastman agreed in May, June and July to five October debates. They said Eastman’s crowd concerns should have been raised sooner, if they were genuine.
Eastman's campaign said that her coronavirus concerns are based on science and that they raised the issue of indoor crowds risking virus transmission in mid-July.
The Southwest Omaha Neighborhood Alliance canceled a sixth 2nd District debate scheduled for Oct. 14 at Omaha’s German-American Society after the Eastman campaign raised concerns about having a live audience and Bacon's campaign said he couldn't make a date work in mid- to late September.
Eastman’s campaign also raised concerns about plans for the Omaha Press Club debate on Oct. 8, which was originally scheduled to have an audience of 125 people. Organizers reduced the audience size to just participants and a handful of guests.
Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos did not dispute that he has pushed, since agreeing to the five October debates, to get at least one in September, before ballots are sent out.
Said Pantos: "We wanted a September debate, and they didn't. It's as simple as that."
Bacon campaign spokesman Kyle Clark said his staff made clear from the beginning that Bacon doesn’t control the House’s session schedule and couldn’t commit to a September debate.
Said Clark: “Don’s top priority is doing the job he was elected to do, but Kara seems to be focused purely on campaigning and her own political ambition.”
Here's the schedule of debates, as it currently stands:
Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Nebraska Educational Television debate, aired on NET-TV.
Oct. 8, noon, League of Women Voters-Omaha Press Club debate, aired on WOWT.
Oct. 12, 6 p.m., Omaha World-Herald/KMTV/AARP debate, aired on Omaha.com and KMTV.
Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Millard Business Association candidate forum/debate.
Oct. 18, 6 p.m., KETV debate, aired on KETV.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
