Bacon urges Trump administration to cooperate with President-elect Biden's team

WASHINGTON — As Republicans face more and more awkward questions about not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the potential consequences of a stymied transition are becoming clearer.

Biden’s COVID-19 advisers say that by blocking a transition, Trump administration officials are hampering federal pandemic planning. That includes preparations for distributing those vaccines that look so promising.

With that in mind, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., urged the administration to cooperate with Biden’s team.

“For the good of the country, there should be a sharing of intelligence and helping the transition teams be pointed the right direction so then on January 20th it’s not starting from scratch,” Bacon told reporters Friday.

The Omaha-area congressman said he has taken some heat back home for stating publicly that it seems clear Biden won the election and Trump’s ongoing efforts in court aren’t going to overturn that result.

“There are serious allegations that the president made — I just haven’t seen evidence that substantiates it,” Bacon said.