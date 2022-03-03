Battle over expanded concealed carry bill faces Nebraska lawmakers next week

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers are headed for an election-year battle over expanding who can legally carry concealed weapons in the state.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon filed a motion Thursday to pull Legislative Bill 773 out of the Judiciary Committee, where it has stalled.

Under LB 773, Nebraska adults who are not otherwise banned from having guns would no longer have to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Proposals like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry" in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns.

The bill would allow people to still get concealed carry permits, however, which Brewer said they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun.

Permits require passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said Brewer's pull motion will be considered Tuesday, when lawmakers meet next. If the motion succeeds, the bill would be debated — and face a likely filibuster — next Thursday.

Brewer expressed confidence about having 25 votes to get LB 773 out of committee. So far, 22 of the 49 senators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. But he said he didn't know if he has the 33 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

An amendment filed along with the pull motion may gain him some votes. He said that the Omaha Police Officers Association and Omaha Police Department have agreed to stop fighting the bill and adopt a neutral position if the amendment is adopted.

Anthony Conner, president of the OPOA, said the group worked with Brewer to improve the bill from a law enforcement perspective. He said the association's goal is to promote and protect the safety of officers and the citizens they serve.

"Our law enforcement professionals have an unmatched perspective on the tragic impact of gun violence in our communities, and the OPOA advocates aggressively for gun laws that respect both the crime prevention needs of our officers and the Constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners," he said.

But not all law enforcement opponents are on board. Others who testified against the bill during a January hearing included the Lincoln Police Department, the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska and the Police Officers Association of Nebraska. A lobbyist for the City of Lincoln said LPD is reviewing the amendment but will likely remain opposed.

At the hearing, law enforcement officials raised concerns that the bill would hamper local efforts to reduce gun violence and hinder their ability to seize illegal guns.

Brewer's latest amendment would allow cities of the metropolitan class, meaning Omaha, to require registration of all handguns, other than those owned by people with a concealed carry permit. The city could not deny registrations to anyone allowed by state law to own a gun.

The amendment also would make it a crime to carry a concealed handgun while committing any of a lengthy list of offenses. The list ranges from murder to "unauthorized" graffiti and includes violations of city or village ordinances, as well as state laws.

A first violation of the proposed new crime would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison. Second or subsequent violations would be a felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision.

Neither the bill nor the new amendment would change current laws governing where concealed weapons can be prohibited, such as schools. Nor would they allow people to carry a concealed weapon while drinking or using drugs.

Both would require a person carrying a concealed weapon to announce its presence during encounters with law enforcement or emergency services personnel. People without concealed carry permits would have to carry identification and show it upon request by those authorities.

Proponents of the bill, who included gun rights advocates and instructors, argued at the public hearing that the current requirements are unnecessary barriers to a fundamental right and that the costs of getting a permit and taking a class are unfair to low-income people.

At least 21 states have already passed such laws, including every state surrounding Nebraska except Colorado. As of Jan. 1, more than 85,500 Nebraskans were licensed to carry concealed weapons.

