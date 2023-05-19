LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Friday to enable more comprehensive care for people with mental health and substance abuse problems.

Legislative Bill 276, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, was introduced by State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln. It passed on a 46-0 vote.

Wishart said the measure would enable a new model of providing behavioral health care that has been proven to save money and lives. Where it has been tried, she said, the model has reduced emergency room visits and incarceration for patients. It also has improved their mental and physical health.

Gov. Jim Pillen issued a statement following the bill's passage, calling it a "no-brainer."

"We must come together to solve tough problems and mental health and substance abuse are tough problems," he said. "This piece of legislation will help transform mental health and substance abuse services in Nebraska."

Nebraska already has been testing out the model at five pilot sites, including Community Alliance in Omaha. At a public hearing, Community Alliance President and CEO Carole Boye described the model as new way of organizing behavioral health services.

Under the model, she said, clinics work to coordinate care based on what a person needs, rather than on based on what is available for a particular level of service. The clinics provide care even if a person is unable to pay.

To be certified, clinics must provide nine types of services. Those include outpatient mental health and substance abuse services, crisis mental health, outpatient clinic primary care screening, psychiatric rehabilitation services, peer support and counseling as well as family supports. The crisis services must be available at all hours.

The clinics then get paid a fixed daily or monthly amount to cover the anticipated costs of services. The method allows them more flexibility in meeting a person's needs and covering some types of services that are not normally reimbursed.

LB 276 calls for the state to seek federal Medicaid approval before Jan. 1, 2026, to use the payment method. The program would be started using some cash funding with a match in federal dollars, with the state gradually assuming its share through the budget over time.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023