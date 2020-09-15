Ben Nelson, ex-Lincoln mayor criticize environmental board and 'political pressure' from Ricketts

The switch, critics say, was a major deviation in Trust Board policies because it took money from projects that were ranked near the top for environmental benefits and gave money to a project with a low ranking.

“It’s not appropriate to demand (that Trust Board members) vote in accordance with the governor, solely because the governor wants them to,” Beutler said. “Why would we have trustees if that was considered appropriate? They’d just be straw board members.”

Ricketts said that as governor, it is his prerogative to appoint whomever he wants to such boards and that the grant for ethanol pumps was “perfectly appropriate.”

“Ethanol helps clean up our environment,” said the governor, who is a leading promoter of corn-based ethanol. “I think having clean air is a public gain for everybody.”

One issue with the Trust Board has been its recent move away from financing conservation easements, which pay farmers and ranchers for forfeiting the development rights to the property. The USDA has an easement program, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust has granted matching money for that purpose in the past.