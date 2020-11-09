Bereuter joins other former Republican House members pushing back on election fraud claims.

WASHINGTON — Former Reps. Doug Bereuter, R-Neb., and Jim Leach, R-Iowa, have joined other former Republican House members who are pushing back on President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.

"As former Republican members of Congress who swore an oath to the Constitution, we believe the statements by President Trump alleging fraud in the election are efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election and are unacceptable," the group wrote in the open letter published by various news outlets.

The former lawmakers wrote that every vote should be counted and the final outcome accepted by participants because public confidence in elections is the bedrock of our democracy.

"Going forward it is our hope the nation will, regardless of party or persuasion, recognize that President-elect Joe Biden has won this election,” they wrote.

Bereuter represented Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District from 1979 to 2004. In a World-Herald interview on Monday, Bereuter said he signed the letter because it’s important not to shake public confidence in the country’s elections.