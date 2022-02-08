Bid to cap Nebraska school property tax growth falls short against filibuster

The effect would be greatest on districts with the highest reliance on state aid and other non-property tax resources. But even districts with minimum amounts of non-property tax resources would face tighter spending limits.

Briese and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said they had not intended to tighten up school spending. Instead, they wanted to protect property taxpayers by ensuring that additional state aid to schools would actually translate into lower tax bills, while protecting schools if state aid dollars drop.

"We are, he is, I am, more than willing to work on the numbers here," Linehan said.

Under the bill, school districts would have been allowed to increase property tax collections by the greater of 2.5% or inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, with a few exceptions.

Districts then would have had to increase or decrease their property tax collections by the amount that state aid and other non-property tax resources decreased or increased.