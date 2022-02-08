Bid to cap Nebraska school property tax growth falls short against filibuster

LINCOLN — An effort to cap school property tax growth failed once again in the Nebraska Legislature Tuesday.
Legislative Bill 986 fell five votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion, which means the bill is dead for the year. A similar bill fell four votes short last year.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who introduced the measure, called the vote disappointing and said he believes limits on property tax collections are key to property tax relief. But he said he will continue working on other avenues to help taxpayers.
"This really reaffirms my commitment to preserving the LB 1107 dollars for our property taxpayers," he said, referring to a program that provides income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes paid. The program was created by LB 1107 in 2020.
During debate, tax cap backers urged colleagues to advance Briese's bill and allow him to fix it before it came back for second-round consideration.
The argument was in response to an analysis by The World-Herald that found that LB 986 would limit overall school spending more than it would rein in property taxes.
The effect would be greatest on districts with the highest reliance on state aid and other non-property tax resources. But even districts with minimum amounts of non-property tax resources would face tighter spending limits.
Briese and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said they had not intended to tighten up school spending. Instead, they wanted to protect property taxpayers by ensuring that additional state aid to schools would actually translate into lower tax bills, while protecting schools if state aid dollars drop.
"We are, he is, I am, more than willing to work on the numbers here," Linehan said.
Under the bill, school districts would have been allowed to increase property tax collections by the greater of 2.5% or inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, with a few exceptions.
Districts then would have had to increase or decrease their property tax collections by the amount that state aid and other non-property tax resources decreased or increased.
Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said he believes the proposed tax cap would be bad policy for the state and for Lincoln Public Schools. He said he didn't think he should be expected to seek a compromise in that instance.
Education organizations united against LB 986. School districts currently operate within state-mandated property tax levy lids and spending limits, both of which have been in place for several years.
