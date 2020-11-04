Biden benefited from Nebraska’s electoral vote system. Republicans have long sought to change it.

Biden will get one electoral vote for the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. Biden’s margin of victory over Trump was more than 6 percentage points in the 2nd District.

Hamilton said the proportional system is based on "arbitrary lines" that divide the congressional districts and encourage gerrymandering. Nebraska should adopt the system used by 48 other states and award all its electoral votes based on the statewide popular vote, he said. Maine also awards electoral votes by congressional district.

If the state Republican Party is unable to change the system through the Legislature, Hamilton floated the possibility of trying to get the issue on a statewide ballot to allow voters to decide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We know a vast majority of Nebraskans would support it, given how many of them are shut out of the process,” Hamilton said.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Wednesday that her party would fight any attempt to end the way that Nebraska and Maine distribute electoral votes.

“Quite frankly, all states in the country should be following our lead on the way that we do our electoral votes,” she said. “By splitting our electoral votes, we make the state more competitive and are able to draw in the candidates to come and speak with voters.”