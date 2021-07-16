Biden nominates former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to rural lending board

DES MOINES (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to the board of a federal organization that works to ensure that rural areas have access to credit.

If confirmed by the Senate, it would be Culver’s second turn serving on the board of the Federal Agriculture Mortgage Corp., commonly referred to as Farmer Mac. President Barack Obama appointed Culver to the board in 2012, and he served until December 2019, when he was removed by President Donald Trump.

Farmer Mac is governed by a 15-member board, five of whom are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Five members are elected by stockholders representing banks and insurance companies, and five are elected by stockholders representing the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending and service organizations focused on financing the agriculture sector.

Farmer Mac was created by Congress after the farm crisis of the 1980s.

“The bottom line is we want to make sure capital is flowing to rural America to farmers, to rural communities, to co-ops," Culver said. "Any rural-based business or industry can benefit from Farmer Mac. I want to make sure that continues into the future, and that’s another reason I’m privileged and honored to serve."