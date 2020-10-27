Biden says he won't 'give up on Nebraska,' will get virus 'under control'

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s planned airport rally in Omaha, says “Nebraskans are hurting” and he’ll fight to “finally get” the coronavirus under control.

Biden said Trump is “failing” Nebraskans and has “waved the white flag” on the pandemic, citing comments by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows told CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic” but said the administration would focus on vaccines, therapeutics and “other mitigations.”

Biden, in a statement Monday to The World-Herald, said he prays for essential workers in hospitals, nursing homes and meatpacking plants as Nebraska deals with record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“My commitment to you is this: As your president, I won’t give up on Nebraska,” Biden said. “I’ll finally get this virus under control and protect your health care.”

Biden, who is expected to campaign in central Iowa on Friday, said he would protect the Affordable Care Act and work to improve it.