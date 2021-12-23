 Skip to main content
Biden signs into law ALS bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" into law during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Thursday.

Here is a brief breakdown of Nebraska's senators and representatives in Congress.

LINCOLN — Calling it a bill that would give people "a fighting chance" against a deadly disease, President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act."

The bill appropriates $100 million a year over the next five years to expand research into and diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that became widely known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the famed New York Yankee slugger died of it in 1941.

Jeff Fortenberry mug (copy)

Fortenberry

ALS has no known cure, and typically results in death after two to four years.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was one of the chief co-sponsors of the bill in the House after watching his brother-in-law die from the illness in April 2020.

Joe Gregory, a brother of Fortenberry's wife, Celeste, died at age 37. In addition to his wife, Gregory left behind three children.

Fortenberry, in a press release, said that the act "represents a monumental shift for those suffering from neurodegenerative conditions."

"With this transformative public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much,” Fortenberry said.

Biden, in comments during a bill-signing ceremony, said the bill does three main things: instructs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand research by providing grants for studies involving ALS patients who are not already in clinical trials; creates public-private partnerships to speed development of new treatments and possible cures; and creates a new program at the Food and Drug Administration to advance studies into all neurodegenerative diseases.

"It's about accelerating hope and giving people a fighting chance," Biden said.

The bill had 331 co-sponsors in the House and 64 in the Senate, which the president said demonstrates what can happen when there is bipartisan support. Biden said that one of his goals is to accelerate research into cures for cancer, diabetes and other diseases by creating a department charged with advancing studies.

