Biden signs into law ALS bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

LINCOLN — Calling it a bill that would give people "a fighting chance" against a deadly disease, President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act."

The bill appropriates $100 million a year over the next five years to expand research into and diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that became widely known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the famed New York Yankee slugger died of it in 1941.

ALS has no known cure, and typically results in death after two to four years.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was one of the chief co-sponsors of the bill in the House after watching his brother-in-law die from the illness in April 2020.

Joe Gregory, a brother of Fortenberry's wife, Celeste, died at age 37. In addition to his wife, Gregory left behind three children.

Fortenberry, in a press release, said that the act "represents a monumental shift for those suffering from neurodegenerative conditions."

"With this transformative public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much,” Fortenberry said.