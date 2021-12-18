Biden taps former State Sen. Bolz to lead Nebraska USDA Rural Development

In her new role, Bolz, who grew up on a family farm near Palmyra, will work to improve the quality of life in small Nebraska towns, working on affordable housing, energy programs and supporting businesses and community facilities through grant and loan programs.

“I’ve genuinely enjoyed working with Leirion Gaylor Baird and serving the Lincoln administration,” she said.

As aide for economic development, Bolz helped with economic recovery efforts and was a key point person in deciding how to allocate $46 million in American Recovery Act money given to the city and $62 million that went to the county.

She worked closely with workforce innovation and outreach, a job training program, small-business plans and tourism grants, and with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development on business recruitment and recovery.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Biden appointed a leader, partner and ally for rural communities.

“Kate Bolz will travel the state making sure rural communities are listened to and have the resources to solve problems at the local level,” she said in a statement.