Biden targets Nebraska Latinos with civil rights leader Huerta; Trump courts them, too

When Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign won a single electoral vote in the Omaha area, carving a “blue dot” in 2008, he did so while speaking civil rights leader Dolores Huerta’s words.
Decades before Obama invoked, “Yes we can,” Huerta and Cesar Chavez organized farm workers in California and the western U.S., rallying them with Huerta’s Spanish version of the same words, “Si se puede!”
Obama credited her with his catchphrase in 2011, when he awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying her work helped people seek better, safer working conditions.
On Tuesday, Huerta herself brought “Si se puede” back to Omaha, joining a video call with Omaha State Sen. Tony Vargas to help Obama’s former vice president, Democrat Joe Biden, reach local Latino voters.
Huerta, 90, said she wants Nebraska’s Latinos working in the region’s fields, meatpacking plants and service jobs to understand the value of voting Biden over Republican President Donald Trump.
“We are really voting for our lives,” she said, citing Latino workers’ higher rates of serious injury and death from coronavirus nationally and in Nebraska.
Huerta’s virtual visit came a day after Donald Trump Jr. stopped in the Omaha area and western Iowa to stress the value of letting his dad lead the American economy back from the coronavirus-related slump.
Echoing the Trump campaign’s latest theme, he said people who work for a living know which presidential candidate they can trust to help keep food on the table.
But Huerta and Vargas, whose father, Antonio, died in April after spending a month on a ventilator, said they could not see past a pandemic they and statistics say is doing greater damage in communities of color.
Vargas described the president’s response to the virus “particularly personal.” Huerta said meatpacking workers in Omaha shouldn’t have to buy their own protective masks.
“We did not get the leadership and protection we needed in the United States,” Huerta said.
The Trump campaign, which has polled better with Latinos nationally for the 2020 race than in 2016, has defended its record with Latinos by focusing on Trump’s work in economic development and public safety.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said Trump’s campaign appeals to all Americans seeking “safety, prosperous jobs and livable cities,” including Latinos who support him.
The GOP’s national director of Hispanic media, former Telemundo reporter Yali Nuñez, said the president’s work on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, support for economic opportunity zones and approach to taxes are earning Latino votes.
Nationally, the same polls show Biden leading, including in several swing states, But the Biden campaign focused the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month nationally on outreach.
Shirl Mora James of Lincoln, a civil rights and immigration lawyer active in the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Nebraska Latinos know better than to vote Trump. She said they won't forget how he talked about Latinos during his first run for office, using charged language to describe immigrants as dangerous and unwelcome.
She and others on the campaign call said Biden would do more to protect workers, including giving them a fairer shot to unionize.
In recent weeks, both presidential campaigns have made it clear the single electoral vote in Nebraska’s Omaha-focused 2nd Congressional District is up for grabs.
Trump’s campaign has sent three surrogates to town in a month — Trump Jr. this week, daughter-in-law Lara Trump last week, and second lady Karen Pence on Aug. 20.
Biden’s campaign has held a series of virtual campaign events with Omahans of faith, including a group of pastors in North Omaha.
Both presidential campaigns also ramped up local television advertising Tuesday.
Biden focused his ads on his personal story, condemnation of looting and violence after lawful protests, coronavirus response plans, bringing people together and repairing and improving the health care system.
Trump focused his first local ads on painting Biden in the candidate’s own words as someone who would raise taxes and increase regulation and saying Trump is better positioned to rebuild the economy.
One of the newest Trump ads, running now in Omaha, says a Biden administration will force Americans to “compete with illegal immigrants to keep your job.”
Vargas, after seeing the ad, said voters shouldn’t let “inflammatory attacks distract” them from Trump’s record with working families.
He said voters are tired of divisive politics. They’ll weigh in by mail as early as this month or in person on Nov. 3.
