Biden targets Nebraska Latinos with civil rights leader Huerta; Trump courts them, too

Echoing the Trump campaign’s latest theme, he said people who work for a living know which presidential candidate they can trust to help keep food on the table.

But Huerta and Vargas, whose father, Antonio, died in April after spending a month on a ventilator, said they could not see past a pandemic they and statistics say is doing greater damage in communities of color.

Vargas described the president’s response to the virus “particularly personal.” Huerta said meatpacking workers in Omaha shouldn’t have to buy their own protective masks.

“We did not get the leadership and protection we needed in the United States,” Huerta said.

The Trump campaign, which has polled better with Latinos nationally for the 2020 race than in 2016, has defended its record with Latinos by focusing on Trump’s work in economic development and public safety.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said Trump’s campaign appeals to all Americans seeking “safety, prosperous jobs and livable cities,” including Latinos who support him.