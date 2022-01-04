'Big ideas' proposed for North Omaha using $432 million of federal COVID funds

LINCOLN — Saying that "now is the time for big ideas and assertive leadership," two North Omaha state senators unveiled a plan Tuesday to use nearly $440 million of federal COVID relief money to help their neighborhoods emerge stronger after the pandemic.

In a statement, State Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne said their North Omaha 2022 Recovery Plan would take advantage of a "once-in-a-lifetime" funding opportunity to help North Omaha recover from the pandemic and improve the lives of all area residents.

"When we're dealing with problems that started before my lifetime, we understand that change will not happen overnight, but we cannot wait any longer," McKinney said. "This plan is a pro-wealth building recovery plan that ensures North Omaha emerges from this pandemic as a more vibrant and resilient community."

Wayne said he looks forward to getting support from the City of Omaha and from Douglas County for "projects that will make tangible and measurable progress in North Omaha."

"Now is the time to act decisively," he said, adding that the federal American Rescue Plan Act offers "transformational" funding.