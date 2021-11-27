Big raises for Nebraska corrections officers already bringing in applicants

Chipman said that, about a week after the deal was announced, the department had received more than 70 applications.

Corrections spokesperson Laura Strimple said in an email that the applications have “certainly gone up,” without providing a number of applications or actual hires. She said that wouldn’t be possible until next month.

“The initial wave of applications, in particular for custody positions, has been very encouraging,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement. “We have heard from individuals who previously worked for us and want to come back. We are getting interest from people in other states. There is no doubt that this unprecedented increase in salaries is sparking a great deal of interest, and we intend to capitalize on the momentum.”

About a half-dozen people who previously left the department to work for Douglas and Lancaster Counties have contacted the union about applying, Chipman said. The union has long said the state was losing too many employees to better pay in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties.

The union also had also been contacted by about 22 interested employees at prisons in 11 states, he said — including Alabama, California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois and New York. Before the deal, he said, no one was contacting the union from out of state.