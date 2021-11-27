Big raises for Nebraska corrections officers already bringing in applicants

Two weeks after Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration announced substantial pay bumps for state corrections officers and other state security workers, the higher pay appears to be spurring more interest in open jobs.
The raises were announced Nov. 10, with hopes that they might help recruit and retain employees and chip away at the prisons’ deepening staffing crisis.
As of last month, about a third of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ “protective services” positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant. The increasingly sparse staffing has spurred myriad problems, including record overtime costs, limits on inmates’ activities, safety issues, and “staffing emergencies” at prisons in Lincoln and Tecumseh that allow for 12-hour shifts.
Assuming the union approves the agreement, starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers will rise from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. That equates to a bump from an annual salary of $41,600 to $58,240, assuming a 40-hour workweek for 52 weeks a year. Sergeants will get a bump from $24 an hour to $32 an hour under the agreement, which would equate to a raise from $49,920 a year to $66,560.
The agreement also includes an increase in overtime pay and new incentives.
“People have to be compensated to do such dangerous work, and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Mike Chipman, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88, on Tuesday. The union represents state corrections security staff.
Chipman said that, about a week after the deal was announced, the department had received more than 70 applications.
Corrections spokesperson Laura Strimple said in an email that the applications have “certainly gone up,” without providing a number of applications or actual hires. She said that wouldn’t be possible until next month.
“The initial wave of applications, in particular for custody positions, has been very encouraging,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement. “We have heard from individuals who previously worked for us and want to come back. We are getting interest from people in other states. There is no doubt that this unprecedented increase in salaries is sparking a great deal of interest, and we intend to capitalize on the momentum.”
About a half-dozen people who previously left the department to work for Douglas and Lancaster Counties have contacted the union about applying, Chipman said. The union has long said the state was losing too many employees to better pay in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties.
The union also had also been contacted by about 22 interested employees at prisons in 11 states, he said — including Alabama, California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois and New York. Before the deal, he said, no one was contacting the union from out of state.
The union conducts salary surveys when it bargains, he said, and has found that with the pay increases, Nebraska will have the third-highest paid state corrections workers in the country. Plus, Nebraska’s cost of living is more reasonable than in many other states.
“It’s made nationwide waves in the corrections community,” Chipman said.
He said he really hopes this signals a “new chapter” for the department. But, what lies ahead is no small task: Filling more than 400 vacancies. Frakes has acknowledged there’s no single solution to the staffing crisis and also has mentioned recruitment and advertising efforts.
“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, a lot of progress to make,” Chipman said.