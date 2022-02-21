Bill aims to block Nebraska students from accessing obscene materials

LINCOLN — Marilyn Asher has often been shocked at what pops up on her computer screen: Sex toys. Graphic photos of sex acts. X-rated videos.

But what appalls her the most is that she found these by searching through links and databases on school library websites in Nebraska, including both public and private schools.

That's why the Omaha woman has been working with State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston to push Legislative Bill 1213, which is aimed at making those sites safer for children to use.

"If a 70-year-old grandma can find this material online in school libraries, think of what a 12-year-old child can find," Asher said at a recent public hearing before the Judiciary Committee. "It just made me sick."

Albrecht introduced the bill and named it her priority after learning about Asher's research. The measure targets educational research databases, which provide searchable collections of articles, photos and other information that students can use in learning about classroom subjects.

But opponents questioned the extent of the problem and said schools already filter what students can access. They argued that LB 1213 would not be the best way to resolve any issues with the databases.

"In my experience, I have not heard of any instances of people accidentally encountering obscene content on (the) databases," said Emily Nimsakont, president of the Nebraska Library Association, who testified against the bill on behalf of that group and the Nebraska School Librarians Association.

The Nebraska Library Commission, a state agency, licenses several educational research databases and makes the information available through its NebraskAccess website. The databases are available to all Nebraska residents.

Many Nebraska school libraries connect to that site, which has some databases specially aimed at K-12 students. The libraries also may have links to other databases or websites, including Google.

Under LB 1213, any database offered to K-12 students would have to filter and block all materials that would be considered obscene or harmful to minors under Nebraska law. The requirements would apply to databases offered through schools or the library commission.

Under an amendment offered by Albrecht, the bill would not address other electronic resources, such as search engines, that are available through school libraries.

The bill would require database providers to set up individual accounts for students using the database. Schools would have to give parents access to those accounts.

Providers that fail to comply would lose their contract with the schools or library commission. They also could be sued by any student or parent of a student attending a school where obscene or harmful material slipped through. Each case of obscene or harmful material would be counted as a separate violation.

Albrecht said her goal is to protect children while going after the vendors that provide the databases. She said she is not targeting teachers, librarians or schools.

"We need to say, ‘You do not get to pollute the minds of children that are using your database,'” she said. "They don’t need to know about some things until they are ready and let that be a parental thing" to decide.

Neither Albrecht nor Asher said she knew of cases where Nebraska students have found obscene materials while using the databases available on school library sites.

Rather, their concern is based on what Asher and a network of volunteer researchers nationally have found when searching the databases.

Asher said she started with search terms such as "toys for mom" and "toys for dad," then moved on to terms such as "nude women," "sexual intercourse" and "wanna see porn." When she found problematic material, it often was a few clicks away from the home page, sometimes through a link in an article.

"Sometimes, you have to go quite a ways to find it," she said.

Within NebraskAccess, Asher said she focused on the databases available to the general public. She said she has not found issues with those designated for K-12 students, but noted that students can use the general databases.

School technology officials said school internet filters protect students from opening inappropriate sites when using the school Wi-Fi systems.

Nimsakont said surveys have found that all public schools and half of private schools and public libraries filter according to federal Children's Internet Protection Act standards.

Many schools also put filters on school-owned devices that students can take home, said Bill Pulte, chief information officer for Educational Service Unit 3. Those that do include the 18 school districts in ESU 3, which encompasses all the metro-area districts except Omaha Public Schools.

But Pulte said it is a challenge to keep the filters updated, since the internet changes daily. He also said students potentially can reach inappropriate material using other internet connections and personal phones, laptops and other computers.

"Every student is bringing a phone to school now, and so we’re doing the best we can over here," he said. "But there are other ways they can get to the material we hope they wouldn’t be going to."

Pulte and other school technology officials supported the bill as a way to enlist the help of the database providers in screening materials. They noted that the providers are being paid with tax dollars.

Controversies over educational research databases, particularly the Connecticut-based EBSCO Information Services, have been raised in a handful of other states in recent years.

In 2018, EBSCO was the target of a lawsuit filed by the Thomas More Society on behalf of some Colorado parents. The lawsuit, which was dismissed, alleged that EBSCO knowingly provided children access to pornography.

The attorney who represented those Colorado parents, Matt Heffron of Omaha, helped craft LB 1213. He said the measure, if passed, would be a model for other states, particularly for giving people the right to sue and collect damages.

He claimed that it would be "very simple" for EBSCO and other database providers to eliminate obscene and harmful material from their databases, but they refuse to do so.

EBSCO did not respond to requests for comment about Albrecht's proposal or the Nebraska concerns. But the company's attorneys did respond to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation about claims that organization has made.

"To be clear, EBSCO does not 'include' sexually graphic material or pornography in databases for K-12 children and certainly does not pander to the porn industry or profit from sexual exploitation," the attorneys said in a letter dated Oct. 14, 2020. "In fact, doing so would be contrary to EBSCO’s core values and controls that EBSCO has had in place for decades."

The letter said EBSCO gives schools the ability to remove any publication from any individual database and is working on controls to allow for removal of specific issues, or even specific articles, from a database.

"EBSCO strongly believes that its curation process and options that are given to schools to further curate any individual database strike the correct balance between providing age-appropriate content and censorship concerns," the letter said.

Spike Eickholt, an attorney for ACLU Nebraska, said LB 1213 raises issues of academic freedom and appears to tie in to other controversies over the content of school curriculum and school library books. He said the bill, especially the part allowing individual lawsuits, could discourage database providers from doing business in Nebraska.

But Kent Kingston, executive director of technology for Millard Public Schools, said any effort to keep students safe online is welcome.

"It’s a battle that doesn’t get any easier," he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.