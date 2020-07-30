Bill allowing teachers to use physical intervention falls short in Legislature, is dead for the year

LINCOLN — A bill that would have allowed school staff to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students fell short in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday, effectively killing it for the year.

Legislative Bill 147, introduced by State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, got 32 votes for a filibuster-ending motion. The motion needed 33 votes to succeed. Based on legislative practice, the bill is unlikely to be debated again this year.

The vote marked a stinging defeat for the Nebraska State Education Association, the union representing teachers and other school personnel. The group has pushed for years to get legal backing for teachers to protect themselves and other students from violence in the classroom. They also want legal backing for teachers to be able to have students removed from class.

Groene has made the issue a major priority as well. He said he has worked on legislation for four years to strengthen student discipline in the classroom. He managed to get LB 147 pulled out of committee last year and brought up for debate twice this year.