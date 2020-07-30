Bill allowing teachers to use physical intervention falls short in Legislature, is dead for the year

LINCOLN — A bill that would have allowed school staff to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students fell short in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday, effectively killing it for the year.
Legislative Bill 147, introduced by State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, got 32 votes for a filibuster-ending motion. The motion needed 33 votes to succeed. Based on legislative practice, the bill is unlikely to be debated again this year.
The vote marked a stinging defeat for the Nebraska State Education Association, the union representing teachers and other school personnel. The group has pushed for years to get legal backing for teachers to protect themselves and other students from violence in the classroom. They also want legal backing for teachers to be able to have students removed from class.
Groene has made the issue a major priority as well. He said he has worked on legislation for four years to strengthen student discipline in the classroom. He managed to get LB 147 pulled out of committee last year and brought up for debate twice this year.
His most recent amendment to the bill would have required teachers and other school staff to get training on behavioral health and intervention techniques, as well as provided them with protection against professional and administrative discipline for using physical interventions.
The measure had the backing of the major education groups in the state, representing school administrators, school boards and teachers. But disability rights advocates and child advocates vehemently opposed the amendment.
Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha raised several concerns about the bill, particularly about allowing "other school personnel" to intervene with students and about giving legal protection to teachers and other staff who have not gotten training.
"I would never support a bill such as this with the racism that is rampant in the schools," he said.
Federal data shows that about eight in 10 of Nebraska children subject to physical restraint are in special education programs, while African American and Native American students were also more likely than their white counterparts to be restrained.
