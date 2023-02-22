LINCOLN — The advancement Wednesday of a bill banning Nebraskans under 19 from accessing gender-altering care inspired a promise from one lawmaker to "burn the session to the ground."

Those words from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha came just before the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee voted 4-2 to advance Legislative Bill 574 out of committee and to the full Legislature. Dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574 would ban individuals under 19 from receiving gender-altering medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgical procedures.

As was the case on a vote Wednesday on a contentious bill limiting abortion access, Cavanaugh and Sen. Jen Day of Omaha were the two dissenting votes on the committee. Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, another committee member, was not present for the vote.

In some ways Cavanaugh's words reflected the intensity expressed from opponents and supporters of LB 574 during a public hearing earlier this month. Hundreds of people showed up to testify and more than 1,500 comments — 578 in support, and 925 against — were submitted.

Supporters largely argued that gender-altering care is "experimental" and "irreversible" — though that is not completely true — and asserted that it should not be available to minors, whose brains aren't developed enough to make such decisions.

That has been one of the main arguments from Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who introduced the bill.

“As legislators, the future and safety of our children is top priority,” she said at the bill's hearing earlier this month.

Kauth has also introduced LB 575, the “Sports and Spaces Act.” It would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams — effectively banning trans and nonbinary youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

Gov. Jim Pillen pledged his support for both Kauth bills Tuesday in a column, saying that they would help protect Nebraska's children. Regarding LB 574, the bill advanced by the committee Wednesday, Pillen said the legislation would prevent "misinformed parents" from allowing their children to undergo irreversible surgeries.

However, several major medical organizations have warned against bills similar to LB 574, which have surged in frequency across U.S. state houses in recent years. The American Medical Association has described such legislation as “a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine.”

The World Health Organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association have also expressed support for making gender-altering care available for trans youths.

The Nebraska Medical Association is among those opposed to LB 574.

Other opponents argued that gender-altering care is lifesaving and that restricting access to it would increase the risk for suicide among trans youths. According to 2022 research published in the National Library of Medicine, 40% of trans people have attempted suicide, with trans youths experiencing the greatest risk of suicide.

Cavanaugh asked if the committee was interested in drafting an amendment to address unspecified structural issues she saw in the bill. Other committee members did not express support for a committee amendment, though HHS Chair Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said Kauth may bring her own amendment in the future.

Much like with the abortion bill that advanced Wednesday, Cavanaugh and Day said they plan to file a committee "minority report" before the bill's first round of debate. Such reports, which serve as a place for the lawmakers to explain their dissenting opinion, are relatively rare, according to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler.

Cavanaugh, who has repeatedly spoken against the bill on the floor already, said she does not believe LB 574 has the 33 votes needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. She said the debate will unnecessarily eat up time the Legislature could use to pass other bills, and vowed to eat up even more time on the floor before LB 574 gets to its first debate.

"I will burn the session to the ground over this bill," Cavanaugh said.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session