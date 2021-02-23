Bill calls for sex abuse prevention training for Nebraska students

Instead, it was only a chance conversation at a wedding that prompted her to whisper to a cousin about her abuse. That disclosure led to the end of her abuse, and she never saw her abuser again.

"Speaking today allows me to share my experience, and my 9-year-old self is saying 'thank you,'" Mueller said.

She now works at three elementary schools that teach child protection units to students from preschool through first grade. Mueller told of children at those schools who revealed abuse after going through the lessons, as well as teachers and other staff who have learned how best to talk about sexual abuse.

But the bill met with opposition from the Nebraska Association of School Boards, Nebraska Rural Community School Association and Lincoln Public Schools.

Colby Coash, testifying for the first two, said the groups share the desire to protect children. However, he said they would rather see new curriculum requirements come from the State Board of Education, rather than be mandated through legislation.

He said the board has been working on an update of health education standards and are expected to include "elements" of sexual abuse prevention programs in their draft.