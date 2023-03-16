LINCOLN — Nebraska's top income tax rate would drop by nearly one-third under a measure advanced out of the Revenue Committee Thursday.

Committee members voted 7-1 to send an amended version of Legislative Bill 754 to the full Legislature. The measure incorporates several pieces of Gov. Jim Pillen's tax cut and school aid plan.

Those pieces together would reduce state tax revenues by at least $3.3 billion over six years, based on estimates from the legislative fiscal office.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who chairs the Revenue Committee and introduced LB 754, expressed optimism about the bill's chances of getting passed this year. She said it would make Nebraska income taxes more in line with those of neighboring states.

"It makes us more competitive," she said. "We have got to move or people" will leave the state.

The measure phases in rate cuts for both individual and corporate income taxes. The top rate for both would drop to 3.99% by 2027, bringing down the rate paid by the top two individual tax brackets and both corporate brackets.

The top individual rate is at 6.64% this year and the top corporate rate at 7.25%. Both are slated to drop to 5.84% by 2027 under a law passed last year.

One piece amended into the bill would make Social Security benefits fully exempt from income taxes by next year — one year earlier than under current law. The piece was based on LB 641, introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha.

Another piece, based on LB 318, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would provide some tax relief to low-income parents and child care providers.

That piece would allow up to $15 million a year of tax credits for parents with children in child care, $10 million a year in credits for people who donate to child care programs and another $10 million in credits for child care programs and child care workers.

Linehan said that, with the child care credits, LB 754 would offer something for everyone, including Nebraskans who are not in the top two income tax brackets or on Social Security.

But Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil noted the bill would leave out parents who are caring for their children at home, instead of enrolling them in child care. Under the amendment, only parents with incomes below the federal poverty level could get tax credits for children at home.

LB 754 likely will face other opposition once it comes up for debate. Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, who cast the lone vote against the measure, said he objected to cutting the top tax rate to 3.99% out of concern that would not provide enough money to cover state needs.

"I'm worried that's too low," he said.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director for the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank, said the bill would do little for ordinary Nebraskans, while providing the bulk of the tax cuts to the wealthiest Nebraskans and out-of-state corporations.

She said the child care credits pale in comparison to the tax cuts provided in the rest of the proposal. The credits available to parents would cover 15,000 children at most.

But Jim Vokal, chief executive officer of the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank, praised the committee's action in advancing the bill.

"In Nebraska, we must lower taxes to increase growth and prosperity to all corners of the state and these reforms now in front of the Legislature do just that," he said.

The Revenue Committee plans to work on putting together a package of property tax bills next week. Linehan said the goal is to provide equal amounts of property tax and income tax relief to Nebraskans.

