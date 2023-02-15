Studies show that DST can boost the economy and save energy, but researchers also warn it all comes at a cost.
LINCOLN — A bill that could eventually end the twice-a-year time changes in Nebraska is headed for debate by the full Legislature.
The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday to advance Legislative Bill 143, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.
The measure would put Nebraska on daylight saving time all year, if the federal government allows states to do so and if at least three neighboring states make the same move. So far, Wyoming and Colorado have such legislation.
Under current federal law, states can stick with standard time year-round but cannot opt for year-round daylight saving time. Supporters of LB 143 said they would rather go with daylight saving time so people have more daylight hours after work.
The committee also advanced LB 343, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar. The bill would prohibit any state or local government from contracting with a company that is boycotting Israel. Slama has named the bill her priority for the session.
The bill advanced on a 5-2 vote. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha voted against the bill, calling it “anti-speech and anti-democratic” and saying there was no proof of a problem.
Another measure that cleared committee was Legislative Resolution 14CA, also by Briese. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Nebraskans to recall the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, auditor or any member of the Legislature. It advanced on a 7-0 vote.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.