LINCOLN — A bill that could eventually end the twice-a-year time changes in Nebraska is headed for debate by the full Legislature.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday to advance Legislative Bill 143, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.

The measure would put Nebraska on daylight saving time all year, if the federal government allows states to do so and if at least three neighboring states make the same move. So far, Wyoming and Colorado have such legislation.

Under current federal law, states can stick with standard time year-round but cannot opt for year-round daylight saving time. Supporters of LB 143 said they would rather go with daylight saving time so people have more daylight hours after work.

The committee also advanced LB 343, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar. The bill would prohibit any state or local government from contracting with a company that is boycotting Israel. Slama has named the bill her priority for the session.

The bill advanced on a 5-2 vote. Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha voted against the bill, calling it “anti-speech and anti-democratic” and saying there was no proof of a problem.

Another measure that cleared committee was Legislative Resolution 14CA, also by Briese. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow Nebraskans to recall the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, auditor or any member of the Legislature. It advanced on a 7-0 vote.

