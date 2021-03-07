Bill Gates' call for wealthy nations to forgo meat sparks backlash in Nebraska

As bad as extreme weather has been, it will get worse, climate scientists say. Gates and people like him are calling for aggressive action now to stave off greater global instability, famine and mass migration in the decades ahead. (Global warming has been implicated in the Syrian drought that contributed to instability in the Mideast.)

But sacrificing beef isn’t worth the reduction in emissions, beef proponents say. Besides, the U.S. cattle industry already is highly productive and works continuously to improve. The U.S. produces as much beef now as it did in 1977, but with 33% fewer cattle, Rhea said.

One of the key ways cattle contribute to climate change is through methane produced by the animals’ belching or flatulence. Methane is a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide but with a shorter lifespan.

Fortenberry points to the short-lived nature of methane as a reason it’s not as great a threat. But climate scientists point to its potency as a potential quick win in the fight against warming.