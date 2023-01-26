Bill in Nebraska Legislature exempting diapers from sales tax finds support

2023 Nebraska legislative session preview
LINCOLN — With the youngest of his four children just finishing potty training, State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha knows first-hand just how many diapers a small child can go through in a week.
So he has sympathy with the one in three Nebraska families who struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry, healthy and happy.
On Thursday, Cavanaugh presented a proposal before the Legislature's Revenue Committee that would help out parents and caregivers by exempting diapers from sales taxes.
Legislative Bill 58 would apply to diapers for babies and children, as well as adult diapers used by some people with disabilities and some older people. The measure would reduce state revenue by about $2.5 million annually, according to legislative estimates, while saving parents about $80 a year per child.
Tegan Reed, co-founder and executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank, urged support for the bill, saying the diaper bank will distribute some 3 million diapers this year in the Omaha metro area, Lincoln and a number of other Nebraska communities.
But the distribution does not reach all parents in need and not having access to diapers has a big impact on children's health and well-being, she said.
It also can be critical in helping parents keep working. Child care providers require that parents provide diapers for their children, which means that running out of diapers can mean missing work.
Reed said a growing number of states exempt diapers from sales tax. The National Diaper Bank Network reported that 16 states, including Iowa, had passed a diaper exemption by June 2022, while another five do not have a sales tax. One state, North Dakota, exempts adult incontinence products but not children's diapers.
Scout Richters with ACLU Nebraska said LB 58 is in line with Nebraska's long-standing policy of exempting groceries from sales tax and the recently passed exemption for feminine hygiene products, such as tampons. All are necessities, she said.
Alicia Christensen, director of advocacy and policy for Together, said diapers are not covered by typical public benefit programs, which focus on food assistance or health care. She said Medicaid does cover some products in limited situations.
Shannon Petersen, with Kubat HealthCare, said many medical conditions lead to the need for diapers for older children, adults and seniors. She said, as did Christensen, that the cost of diapers and incontinence products shot up during the last couple of years.
"Diapers for children aren't cheap and adult diapers are even more expensive," Christensen said.
The Revenue Committee took no immediate action on the bill but some members expressed interest. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said she thought the savings would help families and keep people healthier. Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said he liked the bill even if the savings were small.
But Sen. Brad von Gillern of Omaha questioned whether a sales tax exemption for everyone buying diapers would be the best way to help families in need and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said it would be another shrinking of the state's sales tax base. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha called the issue one of "personal responsibility."
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
