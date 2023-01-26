Bill in Nebraska Legislature exempting diapers from sales tax finds support

LINCOLN — With the youngest of his four children just finishing potty training, State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha knows first-hand just how many diapers a small child can go through in a week.

So he has sympathy with the one in three Nebraska families who struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their children clean, dry, healthy and happy.

On Thursday, Cavanaugh presented a proposal before the Legislature's Revenue Committee that would help out parents and caregivers by exempting diapers from sales taxes.

Legislative Bill 58 would apply to diapers for babies and children, as well as adult diapers used by some people with disabilities and some older people. The measure would reduce state revenue by about $2.5 million annually, according to legislative estimates, while saving parents about $80 a year per child.

Tegan Reed, co-founder and executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank, urged support for the bill, saying the diaper bank will distribute some 3 million diapers this year in the Omaha metro area, Lincoln and a number of other Nebraska communities.

But the distribution does not reach all parents in need and not having access to diapers has a big impact on children's health and well-being, she said.

It also can be critical in helping parents keep working. Child care providers require that parents provide diapers for their children, which means that running out of diapers can mean missing work.

Reed said a growing number of states exempt diapers from sales tax. The National Diaper Bank Network reported that 16 states, including Iowa, had passed a diaper exemption by June 2022, while another five do not have a sales tax. One state, North Dakota, exempts adult incontinence products but not children's diapers.

Scout Richters with ACLU Nebraska said LB 58 is in line with Nebraska's long-standing policy of exempting groceries from sales tax and the recently passed exemption for feminine hygiene products, such as tampons. All are necessities, she said.

Alicia Christensen, director of advocacy and policy for Together, said diapers are not covered by typical public benefit programs, which focus on food assistance or health care. She said Medicaid does cover some products in limited situations.

Shannon Petersen, with Kubat HealthCare, said many medical conditions lead to the need for diapers for older children, adults and seniors. She said, as did Christensen, that the cost of diapers and incontinence products shot up during the last couple of years.

"Diapers for children aren't cheap and adult diapers are even more expensive," Christensen said.

The Revenue Committee took no immediate action on the bill but some members expressed interest. Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said she thought the savings would help families and keep people healthier. Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said he liked the bill even if the savings were small.

But Sen. Brad von Gillern of Omaha questioned whether a sales tax exemption for everyone buying diapers would be the best way to help families in need and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said it would be another shrinking of the state's sales tax base. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha called the issue one of "personal responsibility."

