Bill mandating Holocaust education in Nebraska schools sparks debate in Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers easily advanced a bill Tuesday requiring that schools teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide.

Legislative Bill 888 cleared first-round debate with no dissenting votes. But the measure sparked concern from some senators, who questioned whether it went far enough or was specific enough.

State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said the measure is needed to ensure that future generations learn the lessons of the Holocaust and the potential outcomes of unchecked hate.

Although the events were relatively recent, she said national surveys have found that large majorities of young adults do not know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust and cannot identify Auschwitz, one of the Nazi concentration camps where much of the killing occurred.

About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their allies during World War II. Some 1.5 million were children.

"The ignorance will only increase as it moves further into history," Day said, noting that only nine people who survived the Holocaust are still alive in Nebraska.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said the bill matters because of how the Holocaust and the Nazis are misused in politics today. He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion of Ukraine in part by claiming that Russia needed to "de-Nazify" the country.

"The problem with the Holocaust is the truth has to prevail," he said.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln also related the bill to current events. She said she has heard from numerous Jewish people about their experiences with antisemitism and their fears of increased hate in the United States.

According to federal data, crimes targeting Jews account for more than half of all religiously motivated hate crimes.

But Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he was concerned about a mandate that schools teach the Holocaust without any acknowledgment of America's "original sin" of slavery.

He cited the millions of Africans who died on the voyage to the United States and during enslavement. He also pointed to events such as the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, when White mobs killed as many as 300 Black residents of what was known as Black Wall Street.

"We have to talk about all of history," Wayne said.

Sens. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard and Steve Erdman of Bayard called for more specifics about what is included under the term "other acts of genocide." Erdman said schools need to know what they should teach and what should be considered out of bounds.

But Day pointed out that former Omaha Sen. Sara Howard ran into difficulties when she listed several acts of genocide in a similar 2019 bill.

The Turkish government and local residents from Turkey objected because the list included Armenians. They disputed the genocide label being applied to the killing of between 600,000 and 1.5 million Armenians during and after World War I.

Howard ended up removing the list of examples from her proposal, which was then incorporated into an omnibus education bill. During first round debate, lawmakers added an amendment from former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers that would have required teaching about "slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America."

At the time, Chambers said that if the Holocaust was to be taught, crimes against "black humanity" should not be ignored.

"They did more horrendous things to us than they did to the Jews in Germany," the senator said. "It wasn't organized on such a massive scale."

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who recently resigned from the Legislature, objected to Chambers' amendment, saying that his own Irish ancestors were subjected to slavery by the English, and that it was wrong to single out the slavery imposed on Blacks.

Groene resigned after a female staff member found photos that he had taken of her, without her knowledge, on his computer, including some that were allegedly focused on specific body parts. She filed a workplace harassment claim against him, which is under investigation.

