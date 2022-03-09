Bill requiring Ricketts to apply for federal rental aid advances in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Despite his resistance, Gov. Pete Ricketts could be required to apply for $120 million of federal rent and utility assistance money under a bill that advanced in the Legislature Wednesday.

Legislative Bill 1073 would call on the governor to apply for all federal funds available to Nebraska for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The bill advanced to the second of three rounds of debate following a 29-7 vote Wednesday.

The bill was amended to include the requirement after Ricketts announced he would not seek the $120 million. The state has until March 30 to apply before the funding is earmarked to go to other states, according to State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. Nebraska is one of only two states to ignore the funding opportunity, he said.

Lawmakers have repeatedly requested Ricketts seek out the aid. Last week, all nine members of the Appropriations Committee signed a letter asking the governor to reconsider his decision.

“After spending over 125 hours in public hearings, we can confirm that there is a continuing need for this support in rural Nebraska and that the funds can be distributed effectively,” the letter said.

Despite this, Ricketts doubled down on his stance that Nebraska did not need the money in a column published Tuesday. In the column, Ricketts argued that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, and compared the assistance to "applying for emergency disaster aid without a flood or tornado."

"Nebraska is not a welfare state," Ricketts said in the column. "It’s not who we are. But if we take these funds, it will be."

Though COVID-19 cases are fading across Nebraska, several senators supporting the bill pointed out that the pandemic is not technically over, and argued that families are still feeling the economic impacts to this day.

"The COVID emergency may be over," said Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee. "But the COVID overhang is still there."

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, a member of the Appropriations Committee who signed last week's letter, rescinded his support during Wednesday's debate. He said he realized that signing the letter was a mistake after he learned more about the issue.

"I should have done more homework," Erdman said.

Erdman said Nebraska still has about $40 million in unused federal rental assistance funding that was granted earlier in the pandemic, a point Ricketts has also made. Other senators who spoke out against the bill argued that the funds would hurt Nebraska taxpayers.

However, supporters of the bill argued the opposite. Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said the funds would help taxpayers because the state would accrue interest, and could just return the funding that wasn't allocated by the 2025 deadline.

"This is a no-brainer," Vargas said.

The Legislature must pass LB 1073 ahead of March 30. Hansen said he is unsure when lawmakers will debate the bill next, but he said Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln gave him a commitment to schedule the bill in time to meet the federal deadline.

