Bill seeks to boost 'youth sports tourism,' would aid two proposed complexes in Omaha area

To succeed, O'Neel said such complexes have to be well run, focused on kids and not for profit, and must have a "core tenant," like his youth athletic club.

Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, said the city is currently digging into the Tranquility Park proposal to see if it makes financial sense for the city. He said no decisions have been made about whether the city would contribute financially to the project, but estimates of a yearly, $30 million economic impact to Omaha make it attractive. It would also give a boost to the lodging industry, which took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen said.

Lindstrom said the prospects for LB 39 gaining approval this year are better than in past years. Amending the bill to include only new — and not existing — businesses, has helped. It means that complexes will get money only if new businesses, and new tax revenue, are created. And, the senator said, after six years, all the new tax revenue will go to the state.

The bill was also amended to direct a portion of the turnback dollars to a "Support the Arts" fund that can be used by first-class cities (population 5,000 to 100,000) to help finance "creative districts," like one planned in downtown Norfolk. That could broaden support for the proposal.