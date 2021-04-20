Bill seeks to boost 'youth sports tourism,' would aid two proposed complexes in Omaha area

LINCOLN — Nebraska is missing out on a booming market for youth sports tourism, and needs a financial boost from the state to create the kind of multi-field complexes that can attract big tournaments and make a big economic impact, state legislators are being told.
Right now, youth soccer and baseball teams travel to sports complexes in Kansas City, Des Moines and Sioux Falls to compete in regional tournaments because of a lack of outdoor complexes in Omaha and other Nebraska communities.
"A lot of cities around us are out-hustling us when it comes down to this," said Bruce O'Neel, the executive director of the Elkhorn Athletic Association, which serves 4,800 youth athletes.
On Wednesday, debate is expected to begin on a proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that seeks to change that.
Legislative Bill 39, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, a former Nebraska football player, would allow multi-field "sports complexes" to use the same financing mechanism that has helped pay for the CHI Center in Omaha and the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. That mechanism allows the "turnback" of a portion of the state sales taxes generated by nearby hotels, restaurants and other businesses to help finance the arenas.
While LB 39 could help sports complexes statewide, at least two complexes in the Omaha area could benefit: a proposed, $36 million renovation of Omaha's Tranquility Park, as well as a $43 million complex planned by the Elkhorn Athletic Association near Valley. Lindstrom said he's heard from youth sports officials in other Nebraska communities, and from a group seeking to upgrade Hitchcock Park in South Omaha. Even the much-delayed La Vista Multi-Sports Complex, first envisioned to open in 2017, might be in the mix.
The Tranquility Park project is being pushed by the 81-year-old Millard United Sports association, the state's largest youth sports organization besides the YMCA. The project calls for converting 13 soccer fields to artificial turf and adding lights, so that matches could be held at night or after rains, and building 12 youth baseball/softball fields and two multi-field "super pads" that could be used for soccer, football or lacrosse.
A recent study of the project by the Millard group projected that Tranquility Park, near 120th Street and West Maple Road, could attract 30 national and regional tournaments a year, drawing 88,000 players and family members, who would spend an estimated $78.4 million at area motels, restaurants and other businesses.
"We're a great sports town, both youth and amateur sports. We're set with indoor facilities. But we fall woefully behind in outdoor field space," said Josh Todd, the executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, which is supporting the bill and Omaha area projects.
The Elkhorn Athletic Association just purchased a 142-acre plot near Valley. O'Neel said the project will be done in phases. Eventually, it could include 16 baseball/softball fields, four or five artificial turf soccer fields, six multi-use grass fields and a barrier-free playground for children who are disabled.
Right now, O'Neel said, the association is turning kids away because of a lack of available fields, including public school and city fields.
The Omaha area could support more than one sports complex, he said, noting that Des Moines has five such tournament venues, with two more in the works. The key, advocates said, is to have a large number fields in one location, so families don't have to drive all over town.
Nationally, youth sports has become an estimated $19 billion a year industry, according to research by Wintergreen Research Inc., putting it on the radar of economic developers. Communities like Westfield, Indiana; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Blaine, Minnesota; have turned cornfields into large youth soccer, softball and baseball complexes that draw more than a million visitors a year.
The boom has even spawned a new word: "tournacation," when families take their vacations at youth sports tournaments. Parents plan social events with other parents and team members between and after games and matches, adding to the economic impact.
"The amount of money that leaves Omaha every single weekend is staggering," Todd said. "We can't compete with Denver, Des Moines and Kansas City."
Passage of LB 39 would be a big boost for the Tranquility Park and Elkhorn projects, backers say, but could also help smaller communities improve or develop tournament complexes. Under the bill, only the state sales taxes, which is 5.5%, would be turned back, and only from businesses within 600 yards of a sports complex.
Lindstrom has introduced similar bills in the past, but this year's version is limited to only new motels, restaurants or other businesses opened near a complex. The turnback would apply for six years — two years before a sports complex opens until four years after it starts hosting games.
There have been no estimates on how much tax revenue the state might be turning back to such projects, which raised some concerns with state senators during a public hearing on LB 39. Officials said it was impossible to estimate because it's unknown how many motels, restaurants and convenience stores might be built next to a new sports complex.
But near Tranquility Park, plenty of undeveloped land remains along 120th Street, between West Maple Road and Fort Street. And only a truck stop and Dairy Queen are near the planned sports complex in Valley.
To be sure, the Omaha area has seen some whiffs with sports complexes. South of Bellevue, the $6.5 million World Baseball Village (now called Premiere Sports Village) has never lived up to rosy projections made when it first opened in 2010. And the La Vista Multi-Sports Complex was first planned to be located at Tranquility Park, until plans with the City of Omaha fell through in 2015.
Mike Cassling, an organizer of the La Vista Multi-Sports Complex, said the project is still in the works. Additional details will be shared at a later date.
To succeed, O'Neel said such complexes have to be well run, focused on kids and not for profit, and must have a "core tenant," like his youth athletic club.
Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, said the city is currently digging into the Tranquility Park proposal to see if it makes financial sense for the city. He said no decisions have been made about whether the city would contribute financially to the project, but estimates of a yearly, $30 million economic impact to Omaha make it attractive. It would also give a boost to the lodging industry, which took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen said.
Lindstrom said the prospects for LB 39 gaining approval this year are better than in past years. Amending the bill to include only new — and not existing — businesses, has helped. It means that complexes will get money only if new businesses, and new tax revenue, are created. And, the senator said, after six years, all the new tax revenue will go to the state.
The bill was also amended to direct a portion of the turnback dollars to a "Support the Arts" fund that can be used by first-class cities (population 5,000 to 100,000) to help finance "creative districts," like one planned in downtown Norfolk. That could broaden support for the proposal.
"This is a multi-billion dollar industry," Lindstrom said of youth sports. "We feel like this is an important opportunity that Nebraska can capitalize on."
