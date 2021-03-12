Bill targets Nebraska's ban on using telemedicine for medication abortions

LINCOLN — At a time when the use of telemedicine has exploded, a state lawmaker is proposing to repeal a law barring the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said Friday that the 10-year-old state law was passed for moral, religious and political reasons, not scientific or health reasons. She argued that it should be ended so Nebraskans can get the care they need.

"The law means a person has to be in the same room as a doctor just to swallow a pill," she said.

Hunt introduced Legislative Bill 276, which was heard by the Judiciary Committee. The measure would allow women to get medication abortions through a practice pioneered in Iowa and now available in 31 states.

Women go to a clinic to be examined by a nurse or other provider, then do a telemedicine consultation with a doctor.

Once the doctor signs off on a medication abortion, he or she can remotely open a container containing the two medications used to induce the abortion. One is taken immediately, and the other is taken two days later.