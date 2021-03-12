Bill targets Nebraska's ban on using telemedicine for medication abortions

LINCOLN — At a time when the use of telemedicine has exploded, a state lawmaker is proposing to repeal a law barring the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said Friday that the 10-year-old state law was passed for moral, religious and political reasons, not scientific or health reasons. She argued that it should be ended so Nebraskans can get the care they need.
"The law means a person has to be in the same room as a doctor just to swallow a pill," she said.
Hunt introduced Legislative Bill 276, which was heard by the Judiciary Committee. The measure would allow women to get medication abortions through a practice pioneered in Iowa and now available in 31 states.
Women go to a clinic to be examined by a nurse or other provider, then do a telemedicine consultation with a doctor.
Once the doctor signs off on a medication abortion, he or she can remotely open a container containing the two medications used to induce the abortion. One is taken immediately, and the other is taken two days later.
Hunt said an Iowa study compared the results of medication abortions for women who met with a doctor in person for the consultation and to take the first pill with those who did so by telemedicine. The study found fewer complications for the telemedicine group. It also showed no increase in the total number of abortions.
But opponents argued that current law protects women and the fetuses they carry.
They said that medication abortions pose a risk to women and that potential health problems can be identified when patients are seen in person. They also said the in-person meeting requirement allows doctors to intervene if women are being forced into an abortion or are being trafficked for sex.
Representatives of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, the Nebraska Family Alliance, Nebraska Right to Life and Students for Life Action all spoke against the bill.
"Abortion in every form is terrible, tragic and should not be expanded," said Marion Miner, associate director of pro-life and family policy for the Catholic group.
On the other side were representatives of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which operates clinics in Omaha and Lincoln; the ACLU of Nebraska; and the Women's Fund of Omaha.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU, said the current Nebraska law is legally suspect because it creates barriers to abortion that are not based on promoting women's health or safety.
The committee took no immediate action on LB 276. The bill has not been named a priority, so it would be unlikely to be debated even if it got out of committee.
But Hunt vowed to continue bringing similar measures during her time in the Legislature, saying abortion is a reality and will continue to happen, even if it is driven underground.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH