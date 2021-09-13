Bill to add a 50th state lawmaker offered along with Nebraska redistricting plans

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers launched a special legislative session on redistricting Monday with a trio of rural senators proposing to increase the size of the State Legislature.

State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, along with Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and John Stinner of Gering, introduced a bill to add one member to the 49-member body. The measure would take the Legislature to the maximum size allowed under the Nebraska Constitution.

Kolterman said he offered Legislative Bill 12 because he believes lawmakers should look at every option available to them as they work to even out population numbers among legislative districts.

"If enacted, LB 12 would ensure current rural legislative boundaries would remain relatively static, with the major changes occurring in rapidly growing areas where the majority of the changes should be," he said.

But it remains to be seen whether the Legislature will even consider his bill.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln questioned whether it fits within the subjects allowed during the special session. Unlike regular session, special sessions are limited to the topics contained in the call issued by the governor.