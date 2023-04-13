LINCOLN — A bill to ban gender-altering care for minors advanced to within one step of passage Thursday after its chief sponsor made a last-minute promise to negotiate over changes.

Legislative Bill 574 cleared the second round of debate on a 33-16 vote after getting the 33 votes needed to end the filibuster against it. Both votes split along party lines, with the exception of State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, who joined the Republican majority in supporting the bill.

The bill advanced after a chaotic hour, during which Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista first asked senators to stand at ease, then called for a half-hour recess. He ordered the pause in debate as only 20 minutes remained in the four hours allowed for a filibuster.

Arch spent the time talking with Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, the freshman senator who introduced LB 574, and a handful of other senators. He said he wanted to make sure she understood her options and that lawmakers acted thoughtfully.

"I think we understand the impact of this bill, not only on the public but also on our Legislature," he said. "This is a difficult time. This is a complex problem."

The proposed ban on treatment for transgender youth has become the focal point of the legislative session, thanks to a one-woman filibuster that Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha launched in early March to protest LB 574 making it out of its committee.

She and Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha have maintained the filibuster, with occasional breaks, against every bill on the agenda. In large part due to that effort, the Legislature has yet to pass a single bill, and lawmakers have had to prioritize the measures they take up for debate.

On Thursday afternoon, as it appeared LB 574 would have the votes to advance, a teary-eyed Cavanaugh apologized to transgender youth and their families.

"I'm sorry there's nothing more within my power that I can do," she said. "You are loved. Your children are loved."

After the unplanned break and her discussions with the Speaker, Kauth said she had had the votes lined up to push the bill through without changes, including an amendment that had been described earlier as a compromise. But she said she now plans to sit down with opponents and others to talk about how the bill could be amended and improved.

"This is something that we're going to have to work on," she said.

As introduced, LB 574 would ban a range of gender-altering treatment including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for people under 19. The ban would apply whether a youth had parental permission or not.

Supporters claim the bill is needed to protect minors from treatments that they argue can be harmful and potentially irreversible. Opponents say the bill discriminates against transgender minors and takes away parental rights. Both sides cited research and related painful stories from constituents and those who testified at the hearing.

At Kauth's urging, senators voted down an amendment that would have narrowed the bill to ban only gender-altering surgeries for minors. It would have left other treatments untouched, including puberty blockers and hormone treatment.

Kauth said the amendment had been offered "as an olive branch" to opponents, not as a concession that puberty blockers or hormone therapy was acceptable. It was unclear Thursday whether it would have gained or lost more votes for the bill.

Some opponents of LB 574 expressed hope for good-faith negotiations that would involve experts and representatives from both sides. But they also said such talks require trust, which has been in short supply among lawmakers this session.

"I'm hesitant, I'm nervous and I'm hopeful that we can continue talking," said Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln.

Hunt, whose child is transgender, said she was not willing to negotiate. Earlier, she challenged Kauth, saying: "Let's see your olive branch" as she withdrew the motions that stood in the way of the amendment banning surgery only. Hunt's surprise maneuver led to Arch's decision to temporarily halt debate.

During first-round debate, LB 574 got the 33 votes for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. But three senators who voted to end the filibuster at that stage did not vote to advance the bill.

On Thursday, all three — Sens. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Jana Hughes of Seward and Christy Armendariz of Omaha — voted for cloture and for advancing the bill.

The legislative debate took place as a small group of protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas, stood on the north steps of the Capitol holding signs with anti-transgender and other messages. A much larger group stood across the street to support LGBTQ rights. The groups were separated by numerous law enforcement officials.

