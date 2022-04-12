Bill to expand food stamp eligibility for drug felons dies in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers killed a bill Monday that would have increased food stamp eligibility for drug felons.

The Legislature debated until about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, ending with Legislative Bill 121, but did not reach a vote. Because Monday was the last day bills could be debated for second-round approval, that effectively ended the bill's progress.

LB 121, which State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha introduced in 2021, would have allowed a person convicted of drug offenses — possession, use or distribution — access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly called food stamps, as long as they were complying with probation, parole or post-release supervision.

Under current Nebraska law, people with three or more felony convictions for drug use or possession, or just one felony conviction for drug sale or distribution, are banned from receiving SNAP. People with one or two convictions for use or possession are eligible for SNAP only if they participate in an approved treatment program, according to the bill.

Meanwhile, other felons, including rapists, robbers and murderers, face no such bar to getting food assistance, Hunt said.

Though LB 121 passed its first round of debate in March, Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling vowed at the time to filibuster the bill in the second round. Slama argued Nebraska should not expand government benefits to criminals.

"I'm a woman of my word," Slama said Monday.

Slama led the filibuster from 5:15 p.m. until the Legislature adjourned. She intended to take the maximum time to bring bill to a cloture vote around 10:30 p.m., but lawmakers adjourned for the day before that could happen.

Slama spent most of her testimony reciting a 2009 research study published in the National Library of Medicine about the correlation of violent offenses and people who use illegal substances and have mental health problems. Hunt claimed the report had no relevance to LB 121.

Hunt has been trying to pass a bill to increase access to food assistance for drug felons since 2019, when she introduced Legislative Bill 169. That bill was killed by a filibuster.

Hunt argued that LB 121 was fundamental to changing the culture of the state, and would improve the quality of life for all Nebraskans by helping those in poverty. She said it makes no sense for young people who are convicted of a drug offense to not have access to food when they are older.

"This is the last group of people we should be doing this to," Hunt said.

Hunt also claimed that the bill would help Nebraska's prison overcrowding by reducing recidivism. Slama argued that expanding SNAP eligibility wasn't a good use of taxpayer money, while Hunt said it would not cost the state because SNAP is federally funded.

Opponents of LB 121 argued that most Nebraskans didn't want to expand food stamp eligibility, and emphasized that drug users with two or fewer convictions were still eligible.

"I think allowing two chances is good enough," said Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood.

As the filibuster continued, the topic shifted to LB 773, a bill that would have allowed residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The bill died earlier Monday when it failed to get the 33 votes needed for cloture after a separate filibuster, which Hunt participated in. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who introduced LB 773, called out lawmakers who voted against it.

In turn, Hunt called out Brewer, Slama and the other senators who opposed LB 121 for drifting off topic. Hunt said if they thought they were getting revenge on her for filibustering their previous bills, she didn't consider it as that because their filibuster method was poor.

"When I filibuster your bills, I talk about your bills," Hunt said.

