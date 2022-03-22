Bill to increase food assistance for Nebraska drug offenders advances

LINCOLN — An Omaha senator's second attempt at improving food assistance for convicted drug offenders in Nebraska cleared a hurdle Tuesday, but the bill could ultimately meet the same fate as the failed first attempt.

Legislative Bill 121, which State Sen. Megan Hunt introduced in 2021, would allow a person convicted of drug offenses — possession, use or distribution — access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly called food stamps, as long as they were complying with probation, parole or post-release supervision.

The bill passed its first round of debate on a 25-17 vote. It still needs to pass two more rounds of debate before it can become law.

Hunt has been trying to pass a bill to improve food assistance for drug felons since at least 2019, when she introduced Legislative Bill 169. That bill was effectively killed by a filibuster when Hunt fell short of the 33 votes she needed to pass a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

Hunt argued LB 121 was fundamental to changing the culture of the state, and would improve the quality of life for all Nebraskans by helping those in poverty. She said it makes no sense for young people who are convicted of a drug offense to not have access to food when they are older.

"I believe in second chances," Hunt said.

Under current Nebraska law, people with three or more felony convictions for drug use or possession, or just one felony conviction for drug sale or distribution, are banned from receiving SNAP. People with one or two convictions for use or possession are only eligible for SNAP if they participated in an approved treatment program, according to the bill.

Meanwhile, other felons, including rapists, robbers and murderers, face no such bar to getting food assistance, Hunt said.

Because SNAP is a federally funded program, Hunt said the bill would cost nothing for Nebraska taxpayers.

Supporters, including Sens. Steve Lathrop and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, said LB 121 would help reduce recidivism rates by eliminating the barrier of food access many drug convicts face upon their re-entry into society.

"What is the harm of allowing an individual to get SNAP benefits?" McKinney said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling said she was "whole-heartedly opposed" to LB 121, arguing Nebraska should not expand government benefits to criminals. She said she would support amending state law to ban other convicts, including rapists and murders, from accessing SNAP as well.

Though she only spoke for a few minutes on Tuesday, Slama said she intends to filibuster LB 121 in the second round of debate. If successful, LB 121 could meet the same fate as its predecessor.

Hunt said she is prepared to use her "tools" as a lawmaker, including legislative procedures and negotiations, to overcome a future filibuster.

"A lot can change in a matter of hours," Hunt said.

Regardless of whether LB 121 passes, Hunt said she is confident that eventually the Legislature will pass a like-minded law.

"And it will be worth it," she said.

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

