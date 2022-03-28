Bill to require behavioral health contacts in Nebraska schools advances

LINCOLN — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, State Sen. Jen Day said, Nebraska was experiencing a mental health crisis among young people.

The Omaha senator introduced Legislative Bill 852 in an effort to mitigate the crisis. The bill would require school districts to establish behavioral health points of contact, which can refer students or parents to local "community behavior providers" in their area.

LB 852 passed the first round of debate Monday 27-0. It still has two more debates to go before it can become law.

According to America's School Mental Health Report Card, Nebraska ranked 37th in the U.S. in 2022 in youth mental health. In 2015, the state was ranked 15th.

"There's a lot of room for Nebraska to improve in this area," Day said.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who designated LB 852 as her priority bill, said the effort has been a long time coming. She said there is evidence that the method is successful at helping students because several state school districts already have established similar positions.

"Now is the time to get this bill across the finish line," Walz said.

An amendment by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln also would establish a voluntary mental health training program for school staff. The training would be administered through the State Department of Education.

LB 852 did not draw strong opposition Monday, although some senators questioned how the state would pay for the training program. Morfeld said the funding mechanism likely would be decided next year, but the amendment also mentions the intent to use lottery funds.

