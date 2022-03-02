Bill to require identification with Nebraska mail-in ballots finds little support

LINCOLN — Both critics and supporters of Nebraska's election system panned a proposal Wednesday that would require voters to send identification documents with mail-in ballots.

Even those who testified in support of Legislative Bill 1181 called it just a start in dealing with concerns about the security and integrity of those ballots.

"It's a Band-Aid," said Jennifer Hicks. "This isn't going to solve the problems we have with our elections."

The bill and other election-related measures have been introduced despite repeated assurances from the state's top election official that his office has found no evidence supporting allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

LB 1181 was originally introduced by State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney picked up the measure after Groene resigned. Lowe said he took on the bill to keep discussion about election issues alive.

"We need to find a way to work together to ease the fears of the citizens," he said.

Lowe said LB 1181 proposes an idea that could make voters feel more comfortable with mail-in ballots without creating significant barriers to using that option.

Under the bill, the envelopes used for mail-in ballots would be required to have a separate, sealable pouch on the outside. Voters would have to use the pouch to provide a copy of some identification document.

Identification options could include a driver's license or state identification card or a bank statement, paycheck, utility bill or other government document dated within 60 days that includes the same name and address listed on the voter registration rolls.

The options would be similar to the documentation required when a person first registers to vote. Nebraska does not require identification for in-person voting.

Doug Kagan, representing Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, supported the measure, saying there is a growing concern about fraud with mail-in ballots, also called absentee or early ballots. A handful of other states have passed laws increasing voter ID requirements for such ballots.

Others said they supported the bill but argued that the identification documents allowed under it would not be adequate to secure the ballots.

Lorenzo Ortega III, speaking for the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project, said voters should be required to provide proof of United States citizenship.

He said a driver's license would not be enough to do that, since noncitizens can obtain licenses, and suggested a passport as an alternative. Asked about the cost of a passport, he said: "It's a high cost to live in this country, I'm sorry."

Tracy Overstreet, the Hall County election commissioner, opposed the bill for several reasons, including the potential cost of the envelopes required.

She said she had been unable to find envelopes with sealable pouches and her usual envelope supplier had questioned whether they would meet postal regulations. She said that getting copies could pose a barrier to some people who do not own copiers.

Scout Richters with ACLU of Nebraska said the proposal would make it harder for Nebraskans to vote without any documented evidence of the kind of fraud it is targeting.

"There's nothing more fundamental to our democracy than the right to vote," she said.

Some opposed the bill because they said it did not do enough. Shawn Smith with Cause of America argued that the best way to ensure election integrity would be to require in-person voting except for those in the military or with verified disabilities.

The measure was among three heard by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Wednesday that seek to address some people's lack of trust in elections.

The other two are LB 1123, which would prohibit the counting of any ballot until the polls close on Election Day, and LB 1121, which would require the Secretary of State to inspect all vote counting machines to ensure they could not be hacked.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen told the committee Wednesday that his office has investigated every concern that has been brought to them and found no evidence to confirm the allegations.

